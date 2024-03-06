Louisiana vs. Arkansas State - Women's Sun Belt Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 7 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (17-13) and the No. 10 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-16) will look to advance in the Sun Belt tournament on Wednesday as they meet in the conference tournament at 8:30 PM ET. Louisiana is listed as a -point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Louisiana defeated Southern Miss 58-57 at home in its previous game. Its leading scorers were Brandi Williams (20 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) and Destiny Rice (11 PTS, 60.00 FG%). Arkansas State lost to Appalachian State 64-57 at home last time out, led by Wynter Rogers (15 PTS, 14 REB, 66.67 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Crislyn Rose (14 PTS, 60.00 FG%).
How to Watch Louisiana vs. Arkansas State
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Louisiana is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The 59.1 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns record are 5.1 fewer points than the Red Wolves give up (64.2).
- Arkansas State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Red Wolves put up an average of 67.2 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 58.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
- Arkansas State is 4-2 against the spread and 12-8 overall when it scores more than 58.2 points.
Louisiana Leaders
- Tamera Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
- Williams: 10.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (61-for-145)
- Tamiah Robinson: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
- Jaylyn James: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (29-for-88)
- Rice: 7.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)
Arkansas State Leaders
- Izzy Higginbottom: 22.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (35-for-97)
- Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (34-for-106)
- Anna Griffin: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (64-for-174)
- Rogers: 6.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
- Kendra Gillispie: 3.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%
