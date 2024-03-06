The No. 7 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (17-13) and the No. 10 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-16) will look to advance in the Sun Belt tournament on Wednesday as they meet in the conference tournament at 8:30 PM ET. Louisiana is listed as a -point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Louisiana defeated Southern Miss 58-57 at home in its previous game. Its leading scorers were Brandi Williams (20 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) and Destiny Rice (11 PTS, 60.00 FG%). Arkansas State lost to Appalachian State 64-57 at home last time out, led by Wynter Rogers (15 PTS, 14 REB, 66.67 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Crislyn Rose (14 PTS, 60.00 FG%).

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Louisiana is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The 59.1 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns record are 5.1 fewer points than the Red Wolves give up (64.2).

Arkansas State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Red Wolves put up an average of 67.2 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 58.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.

Arkansas State is 4-2 against the spread and 12-8 overall when it scores more than 58.2 points.

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Williams: 10.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (61-for-145)

10.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (61-for-145) Tamiah Robinson: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Jaylyn James: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (29-for-88)

8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (29-for-88) Rice: 7.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Arkansas State Leaders

Izzy Higginbottom: 22.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (35-for-97)

22.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (35-for-97) Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (34-for-106)

12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (34-for-106) Anna Griffin: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (64-for-174)

11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (64-for-174) Rogers: 6.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

6.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61) Kendra Gillispie: 3.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%

Find the latest odds on Louisiana vs. Arkansas State & place your bet with BetMGM.