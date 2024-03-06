Skip to main content

Louisiana vs. Arkansas State - Women's Sun Belt Tournament - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The No. 7 seed Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (17-13) and the No. 10 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves (13-16) will look to advance in the Sun Belt tournament on Wednesday as they meet in the conference tournament at 8:30 PM ET. Louisiana is listed as a -point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Louisiana defeated Southern Miss 58-57 at home in its previous game. Its leading scorers were Brandi Williams (20 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 4-9 from 3PT) and Destiny Rice (11 PTS, 60.00 FG%). Arkansas State lost to Appalachian State 64-57 at home last time out, led by Wynter Rogers (15 PTS, 14 REB, 66.67 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Crislyn Rose (14 PTS, 60.00 FG%).

How to Watch Louisiana vs. Arkansas State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Louisiana vs. Arkansas State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • Louisiana is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 59.1 points per game the Ragin' Cajuns record are 5.1 fewer points than the Red Wolves give up (64.2).
  • Arkansas State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Red Wolves put up an average of 67.2 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 58.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • Arkansas State is 4-2 against the spread and 12-8 overall when it scores more than 58.2 points.

Louisiana Leaders

  • Tamera Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 44.6 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
  • Williams: 10.7 PTS, 39.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (61-for-145)
  • Tamiah Robinson: 6.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 36.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
  • Jaylyn James: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (29-for-88)
  • Rice: 7.8 PTS, 48.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (6-for-26)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Arkansas State Leaders

  • Izzy Higginbottom: 22.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (35-for-97)
  • Lauryn Pendleton: 12.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (34-for-106)
  • Anna Griffin: 11.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (64-for-174)
  • Rogers: 6.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)
  • Kendra Gillispie: 3.6 PTS, 37.7 FG%

Find the latest odds on Louisiana vs. Arkansas State & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart store in Selinsgrove.
News

Walmart Is Selling a $236 Mini Projector for Only $50

nike-sale-1
News

Nike's 'Most Comfortable' Running Shoes Are on Sale for Only $73

Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.