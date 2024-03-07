The No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (23-8) and the No. 13 seed Boston College Eagles (14-18) will look to advance in the ACC tournament on Thursday as they meet in the conference tournament at 11:00 AM ET on ACC Network. Louisville is listed as a 13.5-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Louisville fell away to Notre Dame 74-58 last time out, led by Sydney Taylor (11 PTS, 23.08 FG%) and Kiki Jefferson (9 PTS, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%). In its previous game, Boston College won away over Clemson, 85-72. Its top performers were T'Yana Todd (24 PTS, 2 STL, 61.54 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) and Teya Sidberry (20 PTS, 10 REB, 53.33 FG%).

How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ACC Network

Louisville vs. Boston College Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Louisville -13.5 143.5 points

Louisville vs. Boston College Betting Trends

So far this season, Louisville has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread.

The Cardinals average just 4.2 more points per game (74.2) than the Eagles allow (70.0).

Louisville is 10-8 against the spread and 18-2 overall when scoring more than 70.0 points.

Boston College has a 14-12-0 record against the spread this year.

The Eagles put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 62.9 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

Boston College is 13-7 against the spread and 13-11 overall when it scores more than 62.9 points.

Louisville vs. Boston College Over/Under Trends

Louisville and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's total (143.5 points) 14 times this season.

This season, 14 games Boston College has played finished with a combined score over 143.5 points.

Louisville averages 74.2 points per game compared to Boston College's 71.5, totaling 2.2 points over this game's total of 143.5.

This game's total is 10.6 more points than the 132.9 these two teams combine to allow per game.

This season the average over/under for Louisville's games is 137.1 points, 6.4 fewer than the over/under of 143.5 set for this contest.

Boston College's games have an average over/under of 141.5 points this season, 2.0 fewer points than the over/under for this contest.

Louisville Leaders

Jefferson: 13.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76)

13.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.3 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (26-for-76) Olivia Cochran: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.8 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.8 FG% Nyla Harris: 10.5 PTS, 58.2 FG%

10.5 PTS, 58.2 FG% Taylor: 10.9 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (54-for-168)

10.9 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (54-for-168) Nina Rickards: 7.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.1 FG%

Boston College Leaders

Dontavia Waggoner: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44.8 FG%

12.9 PTS, 2.9 STL, 44.8 FG% Sidberry: 13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (22-for-82)

13.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.4 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (22-for-82) Andrea Daley: 13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41)

13.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.4 FG%, 24.4 3PT% (10-for-41) Todd: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (46-for-130) Kaylah Ivey: 4.5 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 28.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (32-for-112)

