The No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago Ramblers (14-15) are favored by points in their A-10 Tournament matchup against the No. 9 seed Fordham Rams (12-16) on Thursday at Henrico Sports & Events Center, starting at 11:00 AM ET. The winner will move one step closer to earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its most recent game, Loyola Chicago lost to George Washington 50-43 away, with Alyssa Fisher (13 PTS, 2 STL, 26.67 FG%) and Sam Galanopoulos (9 PTS, 2 STL, 21.43 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) leading the way. Fordham lost to La Salle 93-83 at home in its previous game. Its top scorers were Taylor Donaldson (26 PTS, 9 REB, 3 STL, 36.00 FG%, 6-14 from 3PT) and Matilda Flood (13 PTS, 60.00 FG%).

How to Watch Loyola Chicago vs. Fordham

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN+

Loyola Chicago vs. Fordham Betting Trends

Loyola Chicago is 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Ramblers put up 63.4 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 62.5 the Rams give up.

Loyola Chicago has a 5-2 record against the spread and an 11-7 record overall when scoring more than 62.5 points.

Fordham is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams average only 0.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Ramblers allow (63.4).

Fordham has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 10-4 overall record in games it scores more than 63.4 points.

Loyola Chicago Leaders

Sitori Tanin: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.5 BLK, 43.0 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Galanopoulos: 13.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (40-for-89)

13.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47.0 FG%, 44.9 3PT% (40-for-89) Fisher: 13.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (45-for-138)

13.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.0 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (45-for-138) Ali Berg: 6.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (37-for-112)

6.3 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 33.0 3PT% (37-for-112) Kika Hodge-Carr: 5.7 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Fordham Leaders

Donaldson: 18.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.4 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (75-for-208)

18.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.4 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (75-for-208) Emy Hayford: 12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (30-for-99)

12.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (30-for-99) Flood: 5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.0 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53)

5.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.0 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53) Taya Davis: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Mandy McGurk: 6.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.7 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (23-for-87)

