Loyola (MD) vs. American - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (15-13) host the American Eagles (9-19) at Reitz Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.
Loyola (MD) won away over Army, 55-52, in its last game. Its leading scorers were Lex Therien (17 PTS, 14 REB, 85.71 FG%) and Kimmie Hicks (10 PTS, 44.44 FG%). American lost to Navy 73-57 away in its most recent game. Its top scorers were Emily Johns (18 PTS, 50 FG%) and Anna Lemaster (16 PTS, 2 STL, 54.55 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT).
How to Watch Loyola (MD) vs. American
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Loyola (MD) vs. American Betting Trends
- Loyola (MD) has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.
- The 58.9 points per game the Greyhounds record are 6.6 fewer points than the Eagles give up (65.5).
- American has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles put up an average of 60.0 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Greyhounds give up.
- American is 2-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 60.9 points.
Loyola (MD) Leaders
- Therien: 16.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 55.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Laura Salmeron: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.0 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (33-for-104)
- Ava Therien: 7.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%
- Kelly Ratigan: 8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (50-for-165)
- Hicks: 7.4 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
American Leaders
- Ivy Bales: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)
- Johns: 12.6 PTS, 49.7 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)
- Lauren Stack: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.1 FG%
- Lemaster: 8.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (37-for-122)
- Molly Lavin: 7.2 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.0 3PT% (17-for-74)
