The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (15-13) host the American Eagles (9-19) at Reitz Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

Loyola (MD) won away over Army, 55-52, in its last game. Its leading scorers were Lex Therien (17 PTS, 14 REB, 85.71 FG%) and Kimmie Hicks (10 PTS, 44.44 FG%). American lost to Navy 73-57 away in its most recent game. Its top scorers were Emily Johns (18 PTS, 50 FG%) and Anna Lemaster (16 PTS, 2 STL, 54.55 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT).

How to Watch Loyola (MD) vs. American

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Loyola (MD) vs. American Betting Trends

Loyola (MD) has gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The 58.9 points per game the Greyhounds record are 6.6 fewer points than the Eagles give up (65.5).

American has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Eagles put up an average of 60.0 points per game, just 0.9 fewer points than the 60.9 the Greyhounds give up.

American is 2-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 60.9 points.

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Therien: 16.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 55.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

16.1 PTS, 10.2 REB, 1.5 STL, 55.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Laura Salmeron: 9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.0 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (33-for-104)

9.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.0 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (33-for-104) Ava Therien: 7.1 PTS, 51.0 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.0 FG% Kelly Ratigan: 8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (50-for-165)

8.8 PTS, 32.7 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (50-for-165) Hicks: 7.4 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

American Leaders

Ivy Bales: 8.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

8.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Johns: 12.6 PTS, 49.7 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40)

12.6 PTS, 49.7 FG%, 22.5 3PT% (9-for-40) Lauren Stack: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.1 FG%

6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.1 FG% Lemaster: 8.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (37-for-122)

8.3 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (37-for-122) Molly Lavin: 7.2 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 23.0 3PT% (17-for-74)

