Skip to main content

Marist vs. Manhattan - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The Marist Red Foxes (5-23) and the Manhattan Jaspers (17-10) play at McCann Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no set line.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, Marist fell at home to Saint Peter's 58-57, with Lexie Tarul (14 PTS, 3 STL, 41.67 FG%, 4-10 from 3PT) and Julia Corsentino (12 PTS, 16.67 FG%) leading the way. Manhattan lost to Fairfield 77-53 at home last time out, led by Ines Gimenez Monserrat (13 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) and Leyla Ozturk (11 PTS, 100 FG%).

How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Marist vs. Manhattan? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • Marist is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Red Foxes average 56.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 57.0 the Jaspers allow.
  • Marist is 2-3 against the spread and 4-10 overall when scoring more than 57.0 points.
  • Manhattan has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Jaspers put up 7.7 fewer points per game (57.3) than the Red Foxes give up to opponents (65.0).

Marist Leaders

  • Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)
  • Catie Cunningham: 6.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)
  • Kiara Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (14-for-71)
  • Jackie Piddock: 6.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (33-for-101)
  • Morgan Lee: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Manhattan Leaders

  • Petra Juric: 10.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Jade Blagrove: 8.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
  • Ozturk: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.7 FG%
  • Gimenez Monserrat: 10.7 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (45-for-134)
  • Nitzan Amar: 8.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

Find the latest odds on Marist vs. Manhattan & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - A sign with the Walmart logo is seen outside of a Walmart store in Selinsgrove.
News

Walmart Is Selling a $236 Mini Projector for Only $50

nike-sale-1
News

Nike's 'Most Comfortable' Running Shoes Are on Sale for Only $73

Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.