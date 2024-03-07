The Marist Red Foxes (5-23) and the Manhattan Jaspers (17-10) play at McCann Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no set line.

In its previous game, Marist fell at home to Saint Peter's 58-57, with Lexie Tarul (14 PTS, 3 STL, 41.67 FG%, 4-10 from 3PT) and Julia Corsentino (12 PTS, 16.67 FG%) leading the way. Manhattan lost to Fairfield 77-53 at home last time out, led by Ines Gimenez Monserrat (13 PTS, 2 STL, 40 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) and Leyla Ozturk (11 PTS, 100 FG%).

How to Watch Marist vs. Manhattan

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Marist vs. Manhattan Betting Trends

Marist is 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Foxes average 56.5 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 57.0 the Jaspers allow.

Marist is 2-3 against the spread and 4-10 overall when scoring more than 57.0 points.

Manhattan has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jaspers put up 7.7 fewer points per game (57.3) than the Red Foxes give up to opponents (65.0).

Marist Leaders

Zaria Demember-Shazer: 14.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

14.1 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.4 STL, 36.9 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Catie Cunningham: 6.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28)

6.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 37.9 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (6-for-28) Kiara Fisher: 9.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (14-for-71)

9.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 28.3 FG%, 19.7 3PT% (14-for-71) Jackie Piddock: 6.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (33-for-101)

6.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (33-for-101) Morgan Lee: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

Manhattan Leaders

Petra Juric: 10.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.4 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Jade Blagrove: 8.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

8.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Ozturk: 7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.7 FG%

7.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 45.7 FG% Gimenez Monserrat: 10.7 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (45-for-134)

10.7 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (45-for-134) Nitzan Amar: 8.9 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (24-for-60)

