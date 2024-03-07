The No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (17-12) are favored by 5 points when they meet the No. 9 seed Illinois Fighting Illini (14-14) in the Big Ten Tournament Thursday at Target Center, beginning at 12:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. A guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the line as these teams look to claim the Big Ten championship.

In its most recent game, Maryland fell away to Indiana, 71-54. Its leading performers were Jakia Brown-Turner (15 PTS, 13 REB, 29.41 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Bri McDaniel (13 PTS, 21.05 FG%). Illinois defeated Nebraska 74-73 at home last time out, led by Makira Cook (20 PTS, 5 AST, 37.5 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Genesis Bryant (17 PTS, 42.86 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Maryland vs. Illinois

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Maryland vs. Illinois Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Maryland -5 148.5 points

Maryland vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Maryland has a 6-15-0 record against the spread this season.

The 77.9 points per game the Terrapins score are 9.6 more points than the Fighting Illini allow (68.3).

Maryland has a 6-11 record against the spread and a 15-8 record overall when putting up more than 68.3 points.

So far this year, Illinois has compiled a 9-9-0 record against the spread.

The Fighting Illini's 74.8 points per game are only 1.7 more points than the 73.1 the Terrapins allow.

Illinois is 6-2 against the spread and 13-2 overall when it scores more than 73.1 points.

Maryland vs. Illinois Over/Under Trends

This season, 14 of Maryland's 24 games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 148.5 points.

Seven of Illinois' games have finished with a combined score over 148.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 152.7 points per game, 4.2 more than the point total of 148.5 for this contest.

The 141.4 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents combined this season are 7.1 less than the 148.5-point over/under in this contest.

Maryland has a 151.1 average over/under in its games this season, 2.6 more points than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this game is 5.4 points more than the average over/under in Illinois' games this season (143.1 points).

Maryland Leaders

Shyanne Sellers: 15.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

15.3 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Brown-Turner: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) McDaniel: 13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

13.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.0 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Brinae Alexander: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (69-for-181)

8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.1 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (69-for-181) Allie Kubek: 8.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

Illinois Leaders

Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

12.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.1 STL, 61.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Bryant: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (56-for-159)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (56-for-159) Cook: 15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.3 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (34-for-109)

15.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.3 FG%, 31.2 3PT% (34-for-109) Adalia McKenzie: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.2 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.2 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13) Camille Hobby: 9.3 PTS, 53.0 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

