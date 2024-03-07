The No. 4 seed Mercer Bears (14-16) and the No. 5 seed East Tennessee State Buccaneers (18-11) meet in the SoCon Tournament Thursday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, beginning at 5:45 PM ET. Mercer is favored by points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its last game, Mercer beat Samford, 76-69, at home. Its leading scorers were Stacie Jones (30 PTS, 7 REB, 47.62 FG%) and Mackenzie Johnson (23 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK, 47.06 FG%). In its most recent game, East Tennessee State lost away to Furman 67-59, with Nevaeh Brown (13 PTS, 33.33 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT) and Courtney Moore (12 PTS, 2 STL, 45.45 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) the standout performers.

How to Watch Mercer vs. East Tennessee State

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 5:45 PM ET

5:45 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Mercer vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends

Mercer's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

The Bears put up 65.0 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 55.2 the Buccaneers give up.

Mercer has a 6-3 record against the spread and a 12-12 record overall when scoring more than 55.2 points.

East Tennessee State is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers put up an average of 59.7 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 64.7 the Bears allow.

East Tennessee State is 3-0 against the spread and 8-2 overall when it scores more than 64.7 points.

Mercer Leaders

Jones: 11.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%

11.8 PTS, 46.4 FG% Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

9.9 PTS, 45.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (60-for-167)

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 33.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (60-for-167) Summah Evans: 13.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (34-for-85)

13.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 38.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (34-for-85) Briana Peguero: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.1 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (40-for-132)

East Tennessee State Leaders

Brown: 13.7 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87)

13.7 PTS, 42.8 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (33-for-87) Breanne Beatty: 7.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (41-for-133)

7.2 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (41-for-133) Journee McDaniel: 6.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86)

6.5 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (25-for-86) Kendall Folley: 8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (10-for-54)

8.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.6 FG%, 18.5 3PT% (10-for-54) Moore: 8.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (40-for-129)

