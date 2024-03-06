The No. 2 seed Merrimack Warriors (11-17) are favored by points when they play the No. 7 seed Long Island Sharks (7-21) in the NEC Tournament Wednesday at Hammel Court, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. A guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the line as these teams look to claim the NEC championship.

In its last game, Merrimack fell to Sacred Heart 64-51 at home, with Paloma Garcia (12 PTS, 9 REB, 62.50 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT) and Kaylee Thomas (9 PTS, 30.00 FG%, 3-9 from 3PT) the standout performers. In its last game, LIU lost to Cent. Conn. St. 65-56 at home, with Ashley Austin (19 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK, 40.00 FG%) and Mariah Elohim (17 PTS, 37.50 FG%, 5-13 from 3PT) leading the way.

How to Watch Merrimack vs. LIU

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Merrimack vs. LIU Betting Trends

So far this season, Merrimack has compiled an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

The 59.1 points per game the Warriors score are 8.7 fewer points than the Sharks allow (67.8).

When Merrimack scores more than 67.8 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Sharks put up just 4.4 fewer points per game (57.6) than the Warriors allow their opponents to score (62.0).

Merrimack Leaders

Jayme Decesare: 10.9 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (40-for-138)

10.9 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (40-for-138) Amaya Staton: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

10.9 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 46.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Garcia: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

6.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Madison Roman: 4.7 PTS, 49.5 FG%

4.7 PTS, 49.5 FG% Thalia Shepard: 8.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (10-for-40)

LIU Leaders

Austin: 15.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (34-for-129)

15.1 PTS, 2.4 STL, 41.3 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (34-for-129) Elohim: 12.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (58-for-237)

12.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (58-for-237) Amaya Dowdy: 7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 46.9 FG%

7.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.8 BLK, 46.9 FG% Emaia O'Brien: 7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74)

7.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.4 FG%, 39.2 3PT% (29-for-74) Nigeria Harkless: 6.7 PTS, 45.8 FG%

