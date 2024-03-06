Skip to main content

The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-19) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (13-15) hit the court at Millett Hall on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has no line set.

Miami (OH) fell away to Bowling Green 66-47 last time out, led by Cori Lard (17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 43.75 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Amber Tretter (13 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT). Northern Illinois fell to Akron 69-54 away in its last game. Its top performers were Sidney McCrea (12 PTS, 10 REB, 33.33 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Brooke Stonebraker (11 PTS, 7 REB, 57.14 FG%).

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Last year, the RedHawks averaged 70.5 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 71.5 the Huskies gave up.
  • The Huskies scored an average of 70.7 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the RedHawks gave up to opponents.

Miami (OH) Leaders

  • Tretter: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 39.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (23-for-79)
  • Jadyn Scott: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%
  • Lard: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)
  • Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)
  • Katey Richason: 8.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Northern Illinois Leaders

  • Jayden Marable: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71)
  • Stonebraker: 11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 47.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
  • McCrea: 9.2 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (54-for-144)
  • Tara Stauffacher: 6.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (38-for-119)
  • Grace Hunter: 6.1 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (34-for-114)

