The Miami (OH) RedHawks (8-19) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (13-15) hit the court at Millett Hall on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has no line set.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Miami (OH) fell away to Bowling Green 66-47 last time out, led by Cori Lard (17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 43.75 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Amber Tretter (13 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT). Northern Illinois fell to Akron 69-54 away in its last game. Its top performers were Sidney McCrea (12 PTS, 10 REB, 33.33 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Brooke Stonebraker (11 PTS, 7 REB, 57.14 FG%).

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

Last year, the RedHawks averaged 70.5 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 71.5 the Huskies gave up.

The Huskies scored an average of 70.7 points per game last year, just 3.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the RedHawks gave up to opponents.

Miami (OH) Leaders

Tretter: 10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 39.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (23-for-79)

10.0 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 39.8 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (23-for-79) Jadyn Scott: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.2 FG% Lard: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65)

6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.3 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (21-for-65) Jada Scott: 5.5 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

5.5 PTS, 27.7 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Katey Richason: 8.5 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71)

11.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.8 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71) Stonebraker: 11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 47.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

11.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 47.5 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) McCrea: 9.2 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (54-for-144)

9.2 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (54-for-144) Tara Stauffacher: 6.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (38-for-119)

6.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (38-for-119) Grace Hunter: 6.1 PTS, 29.9 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (34-for-114)

Find the latest odds on Miami (OH) vs. Northern Illinois & place your bet with BetMGM.