The No. 6 seed Michigan Wolverines (18-12) are 7-point favorites in the Big Ten Tournament against the No. 11 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (16-14) on Thursday at Target Center. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET and airs on Big Ten Network, with both teams hoping to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, Michigan defeated Purdue 64-60 at home, with Cameron Williams (18 PTS, 69.23 FG%) and Laila Phelia (15 PTS, 46.15 FG%) the standout performers. In its last game, Minnesota defeated Rutgers, 77-69, at home. Its top performers were Amaya Battle (32 PTS, 7 AST, 50.00 FG%) and Grace Grocholski (12 PTS, 27.27 FG%).

How to Watch Michigan vs. Minnesota

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: BTN

Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -7 131.5 points

Michigan vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

So far this season, Michigan has put together an 8-11-0 record against the spread.

The Wolverines average 69.8 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 66.2 the Golden Gophers give up.

When Michigan totals more than 66.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 15-1 overall.

Minnesota has gone 12-12-0 ATS this year.

The Golden Gophers put up 7.2 more points per game (70.4) than the Wolverines give up to opponents (63.2).

Minnesota has put together an 11-4 ATS record and a 13-6 overall record in games it scores more than 63.2 points.

Michigan vs. Minnesota Over/Under Trends

This season, 11 of Michigan's 19 games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 131.5 points.

This season, 14 games Minnesota has played finished with a combined score higher than 131.5 points.

Michigan averages 69.8 points per game compared to Minnesota's 70.4, amounting to 8.7 points over this matchup's over/under of 131.5.

This matchup's over/under is 2.1 more points than the 129.4 these two teams combine to give up per game.

Michigan has seen a 133.0 average over/under in its games this season, 1.5 points more than the over/under in this matchup.

Minnesota's games have an average over/under of 136.6 points this season, 5.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

Michigan Leaders

Phelia: 16.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (32-for-101)

16.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (32-for-101) Jordan Hobbs: 9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (39-for-102)

9.8 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (39-for-102) Lauren Hansen: 11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (57-for-156)

11.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.9 FG%, 36.5 3PT% (57-for-156) Elissa Brett: 7.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114)

7.8 PTS, 37.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (40-for-114) Chyra Evans: 6.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

Minnesota Leaders

Battle: 11.5 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

11.5 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 39.0 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Mallory Heyer: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 37.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (57-for-167)

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 37.5 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (57-for-167) Mara Braun: 17.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (60-for-162)

17.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (60-for-162) Grocholski: 11.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (70-for-196)

11.4 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (70-for-196) Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 58.4 FG%

