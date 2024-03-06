Skip to main content

Minnesota vs. Rutgers - Women's Big Ten Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 11 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 14 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-23) in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at Target Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Minnesota lost to Penn State 90-34 away last time out, led by Brynn Senden (10 PTS, 3 STL, 50.00 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Grace Grocholski (8 PTS, 7 REB, 21.43 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Rutgers lost at home to Northwestern, 72-61. Its top scorers were Destiny Adams (14 PTS, 2 STL, 35.71 FG%) and Erica Lafayette (11 PTS, 25.00 FG%).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: Peacock

  • Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Golden Gophers averaged were only 2.3 fewer points than the Scarlet Knights gave up (73.7).
  • The Scarlet Knights scored 10.4 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Golden Gophers gave up (73.6).

Minnesota Leaders

  • Amaya Battle: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)
  • Mara Braun: 17.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (60-for-162)
  • Mallory Heyer: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 38.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (55-for-159)
  • Grocholski: 11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (69-for-190)
  • Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 58.4 FG%

Rutgers Leaders

  • Adams: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.1 FG%
  • Kassondra Brown: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
  • Chyna Cornwell: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 53.3 FG%
  • Antonia Bates: 3.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 35.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
  • Kaylene Smikle: 16.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

