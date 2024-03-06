The No. 11 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 14 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-23) in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at Target Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.

Minnesota lost to Penn State 90-34 away last time out, led by Brynn Senden (10 PTS, 3 STL, 50.00 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Grace Grocholski (8 PTS, 7 REB, 21.43 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Rutgers lost at home to Northwestern, 72-61. Its top scorers were Destiny Adams (14 PTS, 2 STL, 35.71 FG%) and Erica Lafayette (11 PTS, 25.00 FG%).

How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Peacock

Minnesota vs. Rutgers Betting Trends

Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Golden Gophers averaged were only 2.3 fewer points than the Scarlet Knights gave up (73.7).

The Scarlet Knights scored 10.4 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Golden Gophers gave up (73.6).

Minnesota Leaders

Amaya Battle: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

10.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38) Mara Braun: 17.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (60-for-162)

17.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (60-for-162) Mallory Heyer: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 38.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (55-for-159)

9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 38.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (55-for-159) Grocholski: 11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (69-for-190)

11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (69-for-190) Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 58.4 FG%

Rutgers Leaders

Adams: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.1 FG%

15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.1 FG% Kassondra Brown: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Chyna Cornwell: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 53.3 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 53.3 FG% Antonia Bates: 3.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 35.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

3.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 35.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Kaylene Smikle: 16.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)

