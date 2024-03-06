Minnesota vs. Rutgers - Women's Big Ten Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 11 seed Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 14 seed Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-23) in the Big Ten Tournament Wednesday at Target Center, tipping off at 9:00 PM ET on Peacock.
Minnesota lost to Penn State 90-34 away last time out, led by Brynn Senden (10 PTS, 3 STL, 50.00 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Grace Grocholski (8 PTS, 7 REB, 21.43 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Rutgers lost at home to Northwestern, 72-61. Its top scorers were Destiny Adams (14 PTS, 2 STL, 35.71 FG%) and Erica Lafayette (11 PTS, 25.00 FG%).
How to Watch Minnesota vs. Rutgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Peacock
Minnesota vs. Rutgers Betting Trends
- Last year, the 71.4 points per game the Golden Gophers averaged were only 2.3 fewer points than the Scarlet Knights gave up (73.7).
- The Scarlet Knights scored 10.4 fewer points per game last year (63.2) than the Golden Gophers gave up (73.6).
Minnesota Leaders
- Amaya Battle: 10.8 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 38.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)
- Mara Braun: 17.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (60-for-162)
- Mallory Heyer: 9.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 38.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (55-for-159)
- Grocholski: 11.4 PTS, 42.3 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (69-for-190)
- Sophie Hart: 10.2 PTS, 58.4 FG%
Rutgers Leaders
- Adams: 15.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.6 STL, 50.1 FG%
- Kassondra Brown: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Chyna Cornwell: 7.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 53.3 FG%
- Antonia Bates: 3.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK, 35.2 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
- Kaylene Smikle: 16.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.0 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (20-for-62)
