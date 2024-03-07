The No. 8 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) are favored by 2.5 points in their SEC Tournament matchup against the No. 9 seed Texas A&M Aggies (18-11) on Thursday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, starting at 12:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The winner will move one step closer to earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream:

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Mississippi State -2.5 132 points

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

So far this season, Mississippi State has put together an 11-14-0 record against the spread.

The Bulldogs average 75.9 points per game, 17.9 more points than the 58.0 the Aggies give up.

Mississippi State has an 11-13 record against the spread and a 21-9 record overall when scoring more than 58.0 points.

Texas A&M is 8-8-0 against the spread this year.

The Aggies score an average of 68.6 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 65.5 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Texas A&M is 6-3 against the spread and 15-3 overall when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M Over/Under Trends

This season, Mississippi State's games have hit the over on this matchup's 132-point total 21 times.

This season, nine of Texas A&M's games have ended with a combined score higher than 132 points.

Mississippi State averages 75.9 points per game compared to Texas A&M's 68.6, totaling 12.5 points over this matchup's over/under of 132.

These two teams give up a combined 123.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

On average, Mississippi State has seen a 141.4-point over/under in its games this season, 9.4 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Texas A&M's games have an average over/under of 126.6 points this season, 5.4 fewer points than the over/under for this matchup.

Mississippi State Leaders

Jerkaila Jordan: 16.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (36-for-106)

16.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (36-for-106) Jessika Carter: 14.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.8 BLK, 52.5 FG%

14.8 PTS, 10.1 REB, 1.8 BLK, 52.5 FG% Lauren Park-Lane: 9.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 42.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82)

9.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 42.2 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (28-for-82) Erynn Barnum: 9.7 PTS, 49.8 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

9.7 PTS, 49.8 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Debreasha Powe: 9.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (63-for-153)

Texas A&M Leaders

Aicha Coulibaly: 12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (6-for-36)

12.4 PTS, 2.3 STL, 51.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (6-for-36) Lauren Ware: 9.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 47.7 FG%

9.3 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.8 BLK, 47.7 FG% Janiah Barker: 12.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56)

12.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.3 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (19-for-56) Endyia Rogers: 12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (44-for-129)

12.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 38.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (44-for-129) Sahara Jones: 7.4 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

