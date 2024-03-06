The OVC conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 5 seed Morehead State Eagles (15-14) face off against the No. 8 seed Tennessee State Tigers (10-18) at Ford Center, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. Morehead State is a -point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its most recent game, Morehead State defeated Lindenwood (MO), 72-59, at home. Its leading performers were Veronica Charles (23 PTS, 6 AST, 2 STL, 33.33 FG%) and Katie Novik (16 PTS, 63.64 FG%). Tennessee State beat UT Martin 55-53 away last time out, led by Eboni Williams (17 PTS, 4 STL, 63.64 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Zyion Shannon (14 PTS, 50.00 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Morehead State vs. Tennessee State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Morehead State vs. Tennessee State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

So far this season, Morehead State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.

The 66.9 points per game the Eagles record are the same as the Tigers allow.

So far this year, Tennessee State has put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

The Tigers' 62.7 points per game are just 3.2 fewer points than the 65.9 the Eagles give up.

Tennessee State has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 6-7 overall record in games it scores more than 65.9 points.

Morehead State Leaders

Charles: 14.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (41-for-139)

14.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.9 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (41-for-139) Novik: 11.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.5 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (34-for-91)

11.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.5 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (34-for-91) Blessing King: 5.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.2 FG%

5.7 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 58.2 FG% Hallie Rhodes: 10.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

10.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Skylar Barnes: 5.1 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Tennessee State Leaders

Sanaa' St. Andre: 15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (21-for-83)

15.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 41.8 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (21-for-83) Shannon: 11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72)

11.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (23-for-72) Williams: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.9 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Saniah Parker: 9.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

9.9 PTS, 2.6 STL, 33.5 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Caitlin Anderson: 7.1 PTS, 39.1 FG%

Find the latest odds on Morehead State vs. Tennessee State & place your bet with BetMGM.