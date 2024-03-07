Skip to main content

Nebraska vs. Purdue - Women's Big Ten Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 5 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-10) and the No. 12 seed Purdue Boilermakers (13-17) will look to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday as they meet in the conference tournament at 3:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. Nebraska is listed as a 7.5-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Nebraska fell to Illinois 74-73 away last time out, led by Jaz Shelley (23 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL, 36.84 FG%, 3-12 from 3PT) and Natalie Potts (14 PTS, 42.86 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT). In its previous game, Purdue won at home over Northwestern 78-72, with Abbey Ellis (25 PTS, 10 REB, 38.89 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Rashunda Jones (19 PTS, 53.85 FG%) the standout performers.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Odds

Nebraska vs Purdue Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nebraska

-7.5

135.5 points

  • Nebraska's ATS record is 9-7-1 this season.
  • The 73.0 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are only 3.4 more points than the Boilermakers allow (69.6).
  • Nebraska has a 6-3-1 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall when scoring more than 69.6 points.
  • Purdue is 9-14-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Boilermakers average 5.3 more points per game (69.0) than the Cornhuskers allow (63.7).
  • When it scores more than 63.7 points, Purdue is 6-9 against the spread and 12-8 overall.
  • This season, nine of Nebraska's 19 games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 135.5 points.
  • In Purdue's 24 games this season, 16 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 135.5.
  • Together, these two teams combine for 142 points per game, 6.5 more than the total of 135.5 for this game.
  • This matchup's total is 2.2 more points than the 133.3 these two teams combine to give up per game.
  • On average, Nebraska has seen a 136.7-point over/under in its games this season, 1.2 more points than the over/under in this matchup.
  • Purdue's games have an average over/under of 138.6 points this season, 3.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

Nebraska Leaders

  • Alexis Markowski: 15.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 47.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)
  • Shelley: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 37.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (66-for-194)
  • Potts: 10.5 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
  • Darian White: 7.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Callin Hake: 5.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84)

Purdue Leaders

  • Jeanae Terry: 5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Ellis: 14.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (45-for-136)
  • Caitlyn Harper: 11.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65)
  • Madison Layden: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (60-for-146)
  • Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

