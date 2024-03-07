The No. 5 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (19-10) and the No. 12 seed Purdue Boilermakers (13-17) will look to advance in the Big Ten tournament on Thursday as they meet in the conference tournament at 3:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. Nebraska is listed as a 7.5-point favorite to win this contest and advance closer to an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Nebraska fell to Illinois 74-73 away last time out, led by Jaz Shelley (23 PTS, 8 AST, 2 STL, 36.84 FG%, 3-12 from 3PT) and Natalie Potts (14 PTS, 42.86 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT). In its previous game, Purdue won at home over Northwestern 78-72, with Abbey Ellis (25 PTS, 10 REB, 38.89 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Rashunda Jones (19 PTS, 53.85 FG%) the standout performers.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -7.5 135.5 points

Nebraska vs. Purdue Betting Trends

Nebraska's ATS record is 9-7-1 this season.

The 73.0 points per game the Cornhuskers put up are only 3.4 more points than the Boilermakers allow (69.6).

Nebraska has a 6-3-1 record against the spread and a 14-6 record overall when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Purdue is 9-14-0 against the spread this year.

The Boilermakers average 5.3 more points per game (69.0) than the Cornhuskers allow (63.7).

When it scores more than 63.7 points, Purdue is 6-9 against the spread and 12-8 overall.

Nebraska vs. Purdue Over/Under Trends

This season, nine of Nebraska's 19 games have gone over Thursday's over/under of 135.5 points.

In Purdue's 24 games this season, 16 finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 135.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 142 points per game, 6.5 more than the total of 135.5 for this game.

This matchup's total is 2.2 more points than the 133.3 these two teams combine to give up per game.

On average, Nebraska has seen a 136.7-point over/under in its games this season, 1.2 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

Purdue's games have an average over/under of 138.6 points this season, 3.1 more points than the over/under for this game.

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 15.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 47.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

15.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 47.9 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62) Shelley: 12.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 37.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (66-for-194)

12.8 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 37.4 FG%, 34.0 3PT% (66-for-194) Potts: 10.5 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)

10.5 PTS, 52.0 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55) Darian White: 7.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

7.1 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Callin Hake: 5.9 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84)

Purdue Leaders

Jeanae Terry: 5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

5.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Ellis: 14.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (45-for-136)

14.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (45-for-136) Caitlyn Harper: 11.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65)

11.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65) Madison Layden: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (60-for-146)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.7 FG%, 41.1 3PT% (60-for-146) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.8 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 10.0 3PT% (2-for-20)

