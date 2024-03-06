Skip to main content

New Orleans vs. McNeese - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The New Orleans Privateers (10-18) host the McNeese Cowgirls (6-24) at Lakefront Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

New Orleans fell to Incarnate Word 79-76 away last time out, led by Dee Dee Pryor (20 PTS, 4 STL, 46.67 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Nora Francois (16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 35.29 FG%). In its last game, McNeese won at home over Nicholls, 78-76. Its top scorers were Mireia Yespes (19 PTS, 9 REB, 58.33 FG%) and Boston Berry (16 PTS, 6 AST, 66.67 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).

How to Watch New Orleans vs. McNeese

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • New Orleans has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Privateers record 61.9 points per game, 16.9 fewer points than the 78.8 the Cowgirls give up.
  • McNeese has not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-8-0).
  • The Cowgirls' 65.2 points per game are just 3.1 fewer points than the 68.3 the Privateers allow.
  • McNeese has put together a 0-2 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record in games it scores more than 68.3 points.

New Orleans Leaders

  • Pryor: 13.9 PTS, 1.9 STL, 38.0 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (45-for-107)
  • Alexis Calderon: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (24-for-91)
  • Francois: 10.3 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (16-for-69)
  • Jayla Kimbrough: 10.4 PTS, 44.1 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)
  • Justice Ross: 6.6 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.2 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (8-for-38)

McNeese Leaders

  • Emilia Tenbrock: 14.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (42-for-99)
  • Yespes: 11.8 PTS, 50.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
  • Berry: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.9 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (19-for-71)
  • Azjah Reeves: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 30.2 FG%, 21.8 3PT% (29-for-133)
  • Julia Puente Valverde: 6.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

