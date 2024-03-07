Skip to main content

Norfolk State vs. Howard - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The Norfolk State Spartans (23-5) and the Howard Bison (13-14) meet in a game with no set line at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

Livestream Norfolk State vs. Howard and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Norfolk State was a winner at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore, 52-40, in its previous game. Its leading performers were Diamond Johnson (21 PTS, 4 STL, 50 FG%) and Niya Fields (9 PTS, 40 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Howard won at home over Delaware State 61-43, with Tyana Walker (17 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Marissa Steel (14 PTS, 9 REB, 62.5 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Howard

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Have a prediction for Norfolk State vs. Howard? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • Norfolk State is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 67.9 points per game the Spartans put up are 9.5 more points than the Bison allow (58.4).
  • Norfolk State is 5-1 against the spread and 20-1 overall when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • So far this year, Howard has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bison score an average of 59.6 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 53.1 the Spartans allow.
  • Howard is 3-4 against the spread and 11-7 overall when it scores more than 53.1 points.

Norfolk State Leaders

  • Kierra Wheeler: 17.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
  • Johnson: 20.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 45.0 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (54-for-130)
  • Fields: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84)
  • Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)
  • Danaijah Williams: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.9 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (11-for-50)

Livestream Norfolk State vs. Howard and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Howard Leaders

  • Nile Miller: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
  • Iyanna Warren: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)
  • Walker: 12.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (51-for-153)
  • Kaiya Creek: 7.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (30-for-88)
  • Vanessa Blake: 6.3 PTS, 52.1 FG%

Find the latest odds on Norfolk State vs. Howard & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Nike swoosh logo
News

Nike Is Selling $120 Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers for $73 Right Now

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff: First Look at Matchups, Storylines to Watch in Quarterfinals for 2024-25

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.