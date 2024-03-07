The Norfolk State Spartans (23-5) and the Howard Bison (13-14) meet in a game with no set line at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET.

Livestream Norfolk State vs. Howard and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Norfolk State was a winner at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore, 52-40, in its previous game. Its leading performers were Diamond Johnson (21 PTS, 4 STL, 50 FG%) and Niya Fields (9 PTS, 40 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Howard won at home over Delaware State 61-43, with Tyana Walker (17 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Marissa Steel (14 PTS, 9 REB, 62.5 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch Norfolk State vs. Howard

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Have a prediction for Norfolk State vs. Howard? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Norfolk State vs. Howard Betting Trends

Norfolk State is 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

The 67.9 points per game the Spartans put up are 9.5 more points than the Bison allow (58.4).

Norfolk State is 5-1 against the spread and 20-1 overall when scoring more than 58.4 points.

So far this year, Howard has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread.

The Bison score an average of 59.6 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 53.1 the Spartans allow.

Howard is 3-4 against the spread and 11-7 overall when it scores more than 53.1 points.

Norfolk State Leaders

Kierra Wheeler: 17.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

17.6 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK, 50.7 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) Johnson: 20.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 45.0 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (54-for-130)

20.9 PTS, 4.0 STL, 45.0 FG%, 41.5 3PT% (54-for-130) Fields: 6.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84)

6.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.7 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (32-for-84) Da'Brya Clark: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 29.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Danaijah Williams: 6.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.9 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (11-for-50)

Livestream Norfolk State vs. Howard and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Howard Leaders

Nile Miller: 6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

6.9 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Iyanna Warren: 12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60)

12.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.7 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (14-for-60) Walker: 12.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (51-for-153)

12.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (51-for-153) Kaiya Creek: 7.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (30-for-88)

7.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (30-for-88) Vanessa Blake: 6.3 PTS, 52.1 FG%

Find the latest odds on Norfolk State vs. Howard & place your bet with BetMGM.