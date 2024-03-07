The ACC conference tournament continues Thursday as the No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels (19-11) face off against the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (18-11) at Greensboro Coliseum, starting at 1:30 PM ET on ACC Network. North Carolina is a 4.5-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, North Carolina was victorious at home over Duke, 63-59. Its leading performers were Deja Kelly (18 PTS, 7 REB, 53.85 FG%) and Alyssa Ustby (17 PTS, 4 STL, 57.14 FG%). Miami (FL) fell at home to Georgia Tech, 71-66, in its last game. Its top performers were Shayeann Day-Wilson (27 PTS, 52.63 FG%, 5-11 from 3PT) and Lazaria Spearman (12 PTS, 12 REB, 2 BLK, 60 FG%).

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Miami (FL)

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: Fubo Sports US

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -4.5 126.5 points

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

So far this season, North Carolina has put together an 11-19-0 record against the spread.

The 69.2 points per game the Tar Heels average are 8.6 more points than the Hurricanes allow (60.6).

When North Carolina totals more than 60.6 points, it is 9-15 against the spread and 17-7 overall.

Miami (FL)'s ATS record is 9-16-0 this season.

The Hurricanes score an average of 67.6 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 61.9 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

Miami (FL) has put together a 7-10 ATS record and a 15-5 overall record in games it scores more than 61.9 points.

North Carolina vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Trends

This season, 19 of North Carolina's 30 games have gone over Thursday's total of 126.5 points.

This season, 16 of Miami (FL)'s games have finished with a combined score higher than 126.5 points.

The point total for this contest of 126.5 is 10.3 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for North Carolina (69.2) and Miami (FL) (67.6).

This game's point total is 4.0 more points than the 122.5 these two teams combine to give up per game.

North Carolina has a 131.2 average over/under in its games this season, 4.7 more points than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 1.6 points lower than the average over/under in Miami (FL)'s games this season of 128.1.

North Carolina Leaders

Ustby: 12.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

12.3 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Kelly: 16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (30-for-106)

16.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.3 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (30-for-106) Maria Gakdeng: 9.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.4 FG%

9.0 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 62.4 FG% Lexi Donarski: 10.7 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (69-for-197)

10.7 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (69-for-197) Indya Nivar: 6.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.7 FG%, 23.4 3PT% (15-for-64)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Jasmyne Roberts: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80)

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.9 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (26-for-80) Day-Wilson: 11.9 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (57-for-153)

11.9 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (57-for-153) Jaida Patrick: 8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (33-for-106)

8.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 36.7 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (33-for-106) Ja'Leah Williams: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44)

7.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (14-for-44) Lashae Dwyer: 6.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.1 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)

