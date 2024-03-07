Oregon State vs. Colorado - Women's Pac-12 Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 4 seed Oregon State Beavers (23-6) are favored by 1.5 points when they square off the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes (22-8) in the Pac-12 Tournament. The teams will look to take another step toward an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena beginning at 3:00 PM ET and airing on Pac-12 Network.
In its last game, Oregon State won at home over Cal 79-58, with Timea Gardiner (19 PTS, 8 REB, 50.00 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Raegan Beers (14 PTS, 2 STL, 75.00 FG%) leading the way. In its most recent game, Colorado defeated Oregon, 79-30, at home. Its top scorers were Frida Formann (17 PTS, 75.00 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) and Tameiya Sadler (11 PTS, 2 STL, 50.00 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT).
How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Bay Area
Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon State
131.5 points
Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- So far this season, Oregon State has compiled a 17-8-0 record against the spread.
- The Beavers average 71.7 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 63.0 the Buffaloes give up.
- When Oregon State scores more than 63.0 points, it is 11-5 against the spread and 20-0 overall.
- Colorado's ATS record is 11-17-0 this year.
- The Buffaloes put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 59.0 the Beavers give up.
- Colorado has put together a 10-15 ATS record and a 21-6 overall record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.
Oregon State vs. Colorado Over/Under Trends
- Oregon State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 131.5 points 10 times this season.
- A total of 19 of Colorado's games have finished with a combined score over 131.5 points this season.
- Together, these two teams combine for 147.1 points per game, 15.6 more than the total of 131.5 for this game.
- The 122 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 9.5 fewer than the 131.5-point total in this contest.
- This season the average over/under for Oregon State's games is 130.7 points, 0.8 fewer than the over/under of 131.5 set for this contest.
- The over/under for this contest is 6.8 points lower than the average over/under in Colorado's games this season (138.3 points).
Oregon State Leaders
- Beers: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 66.8 FG%
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 10.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (37-for-116)
- Gardiner: 11.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (58-for-139)
- Donovyn Hunter: 6.5 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)
- Kelsey Rees: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
Colorado Leaders
- Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (15-for-60)
- Aaronette Vonleh: 13.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%
- Quay Miller: 9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)
- Formann: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (76-for-177)
- Kindyll Wetta: 5.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
