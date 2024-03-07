The No. 4 seed Oregon State Beavers (23-6) are favored by 1.5 points when they square off the No. 5 seed Colorado Buffaloes (22-8) in the Pac-12 Tournament. The teams will look to take another step toward an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena beginning at 3:00 PM ET and airing on Pac-12 Network.

In its last game, Oregon State won at home over Cal 79-58, with Timea Gardiner (19 PTS, 8 REB, 50.00 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Raegan Beers (14 PTS, 2 STL, 75.00 FG%) leading the way. In its most recent game, Colorado defeated Oregon, 79-30, at home. Its top scorers were Frida Formann (17 PTS, 75.00 FG%, 5-6 from 3PT) and Tameiya Sadler (11 PTS, 2 STL, 50.00 FG%, 2-2 from 3PT).

How to Watch Oregon State vs. Colorado

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Bay Area

Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Oregon State -1.5 131.5 points

Oregon State vs. Colorado Betting Trends

So far this season, Oregon State has compiled a 17-8-0 record against the spread.

The Beavers average 71.7 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 63.0 the Buffaloes give up.

When Oregon State scores more than 63.0 points, it is 11-5 against the spread and 20-0 overall.

Colorado's ATS record is 11-17-0 this year.

The Buffaloes put up an average of 75.4 points per game, 16.4 more points than the 59.0 the Beavers give up.

Colorado has put together a 10-15 ATS record and a 21-6 overall record in games it scores more than 59.0 points.

Oregon State vs. Colorado Over/Under Trends

Oregon State and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 131.5 points 10 times this season.

A total of 19 of Colorado's games have finished with a combined score over 131.5 points this season.

Together, these two teams combine for 147.1 points per game, 15.6 more than the total of 131.5 for this game.

The 122 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score on average this season are 9.5 fewer than the 131.5-point total in this contest.

This season the average over/under for Oregon State's games is 130.7 points, 0.8 fewer than the over/under of 131.5 set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 6.8 points lower than the average over/under in Colorado's games this season (138.3 points).

Oregon State Leaders

Beers: 17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 66.8 FG%

17.4 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK, 66.8 FG% Talia van Oelhoffen: 10.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (37-for-116)

10.8 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (37-for-116) Gardiner: 11.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (58-for-139)

11.1 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (58-for-139) Donovyn Hunter: 6.5 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68)

6.5 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (22-for-68) Kelsey Rees: 5.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

Colorado Leaders

Jaylyn Sherrod: 12.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (15-for-60)

12.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (15-for-60) Aaronette Vonleh: 13.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG%

13.9 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 56.2 FG% Quay Miller: 9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

9.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 40.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Formann: 12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (76-for-177)

12.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (76-for-177) Kindyll Wetta: 5.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 47.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

