The No. 7 seed Penn State Lady Lions (18-11) are favored by 12.5 points in their Big Ten Tournament matchup against the No. 10 seed Wisconsin Badgers (13-15) on Thursday at Target Center, starting at 6:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The winner will move one step closer to earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Penn State vs. Wisconsin and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Penn State won at home over Minnesota 90-34 last time out, led by Leilani Kapinus (23 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 90 FG%) and Ashley Owusu (15 PTS, 6 AST, 62.5 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT). In its last game, Wisconsin lost at home to Michigan State 78-52, with Serah Williams (17 PTS, 15 REB, 2 BLK, 50 FG%) and Natalie Leuzinger (11 PTS, 75 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) the standout performers.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Wisconsin

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: BTN

BTN Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Have a prediction for Penn State vs. Wisconsin? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Penn State vs. Wisconsin Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -12.5 144.5 points

Penn State vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

So far this season, Penn State has compiled a 15-10-0 record against the spread.

The Lady Lions average 16.4 more points per game (84.4) than the Badgers allow (68.0).

Penn State is 14-7 against the spread and 18-7 overall when scoring more than 68.0 points.

Wisconsin is 11-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Badgers score 9.3 fewer points per game (62.1) than the Lady Lions allow their opponents to score (71.4).

Wisconsin is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall when it scores more than 71.4 points.

Penn State vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Trends

A total of 16 of Penn State's games this season have gone over Thursday's over/under of 144.5 points.

This season, three of Wisconsin's games have finished with a combined score higher than 144.5 points.

Penn State averages 84.4 points per game compared to Wisconsin's 62.1, amounting to 2.0 points over this contest's point total of 144.5.

The 139.4 points per game these two teams allow its opponents to score combined this season are 5.1 less than the 144.5-point over/under in this contest.

Penn State has seen a 155.8 average over/under in its games this season, 11.3 points more than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this game is 14.4 points more than the average over/under in Wisconsin's games this season (130.1 points).

Penn State Leaders

Kapinus: 11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50)

11.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 58.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (20-for-50) Shay Ciezki: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (70-for-179)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.3 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (70-for-179) Ali Brigham: 9.1 PTS, 60.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

9.1 PTS, 60.1 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Makenna Marisa: 13.7 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (43-for-110)

13.7 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (43-for-110) Owusu: 17.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (16-for-49)

Livestream Penn State vs. Wisconsin and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Wisconsin Leaders

Williams: 18.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

18.1 PTS, 11.3 REB, 2.8 BLK, 51.7 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Ronnie Porter: 9.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (23-for-94)

9.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 24.5 3PT% (23-for-94) Brooke Schramek: 8.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97)

8.2 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97) Sania Copeland: 6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (35-for-128)

6.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (35-for-128) Leuzinger: 7.5 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (29-for-90)

Find the latest odds on Penn State vs. Wisconsin & place your bet with BetMGM.