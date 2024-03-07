The No. 3 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (20-11) are favored by points when they meet the No. 6 seed Detroit Mercy Titans (17-15) in the Horizon Tournament Thursday at Hilliard Gates Sports Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. A guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket is on the line as these teams look to claim the Horizon championship.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Purdue Fort Wayne won at home over Youngstown State 73-64 last time out, led by Destinee Marshall (22 PTS, 5 AST, 69.23 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Amellia Bromenschenkel (19 PTS, 43.75 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT). Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris 59-48 at home last time out, led by Irene Murua (12 PTS, 55.56 FG%) and Paris Gilmore (9 PTS, 66.67 FG%).

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends

Purdue Fort Wayne's ATS record is 8-5-0 this season.

The Mastodons average 70.6 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 63.4 the Titans allow.

Purdue Fort Wayne is 6-2 against the spread and 18-2 overall when scoring more than 63.4 points.

Detroit Mercy has gone 9-5-0 ATS this year.

The Titans put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (61.0) than the Mastodons give up to opponents (63.5).

Detroit Mercy has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 10-3 overall record in games it scores more than 63.5 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne Leaders

Bromenschenkel: 13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (43-for-116)

13.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.8 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (43-for-116) Shayla Sellers: 11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.6 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (61-for-149)

11.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.6 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (61-for-149) Audra Emmerson: 9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (60-for-188)

9.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (60-for-188) Marshall: 8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71)

8.4 PTS, 45.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (23-for-71) Jazzlyn Linbo: 8.9 PTS, 47.4 FG%

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Detroit Mercy Leaders

Emma Trawally Porta: 9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

9.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 BLK, 51.6 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Murua: 11.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

11.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 51.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Amaya Burch: 7.0 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (28-for-94)

7.0 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (28-for-94) Imani McNeal: 7.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

7.5 PTS, 38.0 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Myonna Hooper: 7.0 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (21-for-64)

Find the latest odds on Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Detroit Mercy & place your bet with BetMGM.