The No. 13 seed Northwestern Wildcats (9-20) are 12.5-point underdogs in their Big Ten Tournament matchup against the No. 12 seed Purdue Boilermakers (12-17) on Wednesday at Target Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on Peacock. The winner moves one step closer to the conference championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Purdue lost away to Michigan, 64-60, in its most recent game. Its leading scorers were Abbey Ellis (23 PTS, 61.54 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Rashunda Jones (16 PTS, 33.33 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Northwestern defeated Rutgers, 72-61, away. Its top performers were Caileigh Walsh (22 PTS, 50 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) and Melannie Daley (20 PTS, 50 FG%).

How to Watch Purdue vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Peacock

Purdue vs. Northwestern Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -12.5 140.5 points

Purdue vs. Northwestern Betting Trends

Purdue is 9-13-0 ATS this season.

The Boilermakers average 11.7 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Wildcats allow (80.4).

Purdue is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 80.4 points.

Northwestern has gone 6-8-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats score an average of 65.9 points per game, just 3.7 fewer points than the 69.6 the Boilermakers give up.

Northwestern is 1-1 against the spread and 8-3 overall when it scores more than 69.6 points.

Purdue vs. Northwestern Over/Under Trends

Purdue and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Wednesday's over/under of 140.5 points 11 times this season.

This season, 10 games Northwestern has played finished with a combined score over 140.5 points.

The total for the matchup of 140.5 is 5.9 more than the combined points per game averages for Purdue (68.7) and Northwestern (65.9).

These two teams surrender a combined 150 points per game, 9.5 more than this contest's over/under.

This season the average over/under for Purdue's games is 138.2 points, 2.3 fewer than the over/under of 140.5 set for this contest.

The over/under for this contest is 5.8 points lower than the average over/under in Northwestern's games this season of 146.3.

Purdue Leaders

Jeanae Terry: 5.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

5.1 PTS, 7.9 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.4 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Ellis: 14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (43-for-131)

14.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (43-for-131) Caitlyn Harper: 11.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65)

11.3 PTS, 54.8 FG%, 36.9 3PT% (24-for-65) Madison Layden: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (57-for-137)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (57-for-137) Mary Ashley Stevenson: 9.8 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 10 3PT% (2-for-20)

Northwestern Leaders

Daley: 13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

13 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Walsh: 12.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87)

12.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (29-for-87) Caroline Lau: 7.7 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (34-for-95)

7.7 PTS, 5.4 AST, 40.3 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (34-for-95) Paige Mott: 8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.7 FG%

8 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 46.7 FG% Hailey Weaver: 8.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (32-for-87)

