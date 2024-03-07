Skip to main content

Radford vs. Winthrop - Women's Big South Tournament - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The Big South conference tournament continues Thursday as the No. 3 seed Radford Highlanders (13-17) face off against the No. 6 seed Winthrop Eagles (14-15) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Radford is a -point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, Radford defeated UNC Asheville, 55-54, away. Its leading performers were Ashlyn Traylor (19 PTS, 3 STL, 43.75 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Joi Williams (11 PTS, 50.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Winthrop was victorious away over Gardner-Webb, 72-54. Its top performers were Jada Ryce (18 PTS, 2 STL, 75.00 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Marissa Gasaway (13 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 71.43 FG%).

How to Watch Radford vs. Winthrop

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Radford vs. Winthrop? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • Radford is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Highlanders average just 2.3 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Eagles allow (60.1).
  • Radford is 2-0 against the spread and 10-0 overall when scoring more than 60.1 points.
  • Winthrop has gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Eagles average 5.4 fewer points per game (57.0) than the Highlanders give up (62.4).
  • Winthrop has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

Radford Leaders

  • Traylor: 15.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.5 FG%, 24.8 3PT% (36-for-145)
  • Taniya Hanner: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
  • Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 5.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%
  • Olivia Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (35-for-93)
  • Ellie Taylor: 5.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Winthrop Leaders

  • Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%
  • Ryce: 11.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (22-for-71)
  • Ronaltha Marc: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)
  • Leonor Paisana: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.7 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (37-for-146)
  • Blessing Okoh: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.3 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97)

Find the latest odds on Radford vs. Winthrop & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Nike swoosh logo
News

Nike Is Selling $120 Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers for $73 Right Now

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff: First Look at Matchups, Storylines to Watch in Quarterfinals for 2024-25

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.