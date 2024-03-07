The Big South conference tournament continues Thursday as the No. 3 seed Radford Highlanders (13-17) face off against the No. 6 seed Winthrop Eagles (14-15) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. Radford is a -point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, Radford defeated UNC Asheville, 55-54, away. Its leading performers were Ashlyn Traylor (19 PTS, 3 STL, 43.75 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Joi Williams (11 PTS, 50.00 FG%). In its most recent game, Winthrop was victorious away over Gardner-Webb, 72-54. Its top performers were Jada Ryce (18 PTS, 2 STL, 75.00 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Marissa Gasaway (13 PTS, 14 REB, 2 STL, 71.43 FG%).

How to Watch Radford vs. Winthrop

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Radford vs. Winthrop? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Radford vs. Winthrop Betting Trends

Radford is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Highlanders average just 2.3 fewer points per game (57.8) than the Eagles allow (60.1).

Radford is 2-0 against the spread and 10-0 overall when scoring more than 60.1 points.

Winthrop has gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

The Eagles average 5.4 fewer points per game (57.0) than the Highlanders give up (62.4).

Winthrop has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

Radford Leaders

Traylor: 15.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.5 FG%, 24.8 3PT% (36-for-145)

15.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.5 FG%, 24.8 3PT% (36-for-145) Taniya Hanner: 10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

10.1 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Terissa Lavoile-Brice: 5.1 PTS, 43.2 FG%

5.1 PTS, 43.2 FG% Olivia Wagner: 6.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (35-for-93)

6.8 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 37.6 3PT% (35-for-93) Ellie Taylor: 5.2 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (11-for-52)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Winthrop Leaders

Gasaway: 9.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG%

9.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.2 FG% Ryce: 11.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (22-for-71)

11.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.7 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (22-for-71) Ronaltha Marc: 9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

9.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Leonor Paisana: 8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.7 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (37-for-146)

8.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.7 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (37-for-146) Blessing Okoh: 5.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 30.3 FG%, 24.7 3PT% (24-for-97)

Find the latest odds on Radford vs. Winthrop & place your bet with BetMGM.