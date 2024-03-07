Skip to main content

Rhode Island vs. Dayton - Women's A-10 Tournament - How to Watch

The A-10 conference tournament continues Thursday as the No. 6 seed Rhode Island Rams (18-13) face off against the No. 11 seed Dayton Flyers (12-18) at Henrico Sports & Events Center, tipping off at 7:30 PM ET. Rhode Island is a -point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its last game, Rhode Island won away over Dayton, 77-42. Its leading scorers were D'yona Davis (16 PTS, 9 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 42.86 FG%) and Teisha Hyman (12 PTS, 8 REB, 41.67 FG%). In its last game, Dayton won at home over Saint Bonaventure, 66-52. Its top scorers were Ivy Wolf (14 PTS, 5 AST, 41.67 FG%, 4-7 from 3PT) and Anyssa Jones (13 PTS, 42.86 FG%).

How to Watch Rhode Island vs. Dayton

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Rhode Island has an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Rams record only 4.3 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Flyers give up (68.8).
  • Rhode Island is 4-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.
  • So far this season, Dayton has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread.
  • The Flyers' 63.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 56.5 the Rams allow.
  • Dayton has put together a 6-5 ATS record and an 11-9 overall record in games it scores more than 56.5 points.

Rhode Island Leaders

  • Maye Toure: 12.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 43.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (7-for-28)
  • Davis: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 42.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (25-for-91)
  • Hyman: 11.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (22-for-88)
  • Sophie Phillips: 11.1 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (81-for-237)
  • Tenin Magassa: 7.4 PTS, 2.2 BLK, 52.5 FG%

Dayton Leaders

  • Arianna Smith: 9.1 PTS, 10.6 REB, 53.5 FG%
  • Wolf: 12.0 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (61-for-165)
  • Mariah Perez: 7.0 PTS, 45.3 FG%
  • Jones: 8.5 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 20.4 3PT% (11-for-54)
  • Destiny Bohanon: 10.1 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 28.5 3PT% (35-for-123)

