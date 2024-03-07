Skip to main content

The Rider Broncs (9-18) and the Siena Saints (16-11) take the floor at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.

In its last game, Rider lost to Canisius 73-62 away, with Taylor Langan (20 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 33.33 FG%) and Mariona Cos-Morales (9 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 3 BLK, 66.67 FG%) the standout performers. In its previous game, Siena beat Mount St. Mary's, 65-56, at home. Its top performers were Teresa Seppala (23 PTS, 16 REB, 3 STL, 46.67 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Alden Yergey (14 PTS, 2 STL, 60 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT).

How to Watch Rider vs. Siena

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Rider is 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Broncs put up 8.9 fewer points per game (55.3) than the Saints allow (64.2).
  • Siena's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.
  • The Saints' 67.6 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 64.1 the Broncs allow to opponents.
  • Siena has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 13-4 overall record in games it scores more than 64.1 points.

Rider Leaders

  • Langan: 14.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 44.3 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (13-for-43)
  • Makayla Firebaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (44-for-137)
  • Sanaa Redmond: 4.3 PTS, 32.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (4-for-18)
  • Cos-Morales: 4.7 PTS, 46.6 FG%
  • Kaylan Deveney: 6.2 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

Siena Leaders

  • Elisa Mevius: 11.7 PTS, 4.3 STL, 45.6 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (24-for-90)
  • Seppala: 13.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 46.3 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (42-for-118)
  • Anajah Brown: 11.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 51.2 FG%
  • Ahniysha Jackson: 12.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (56-for-171)
  • London Gamble: 6.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.7 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (11-for-50)

