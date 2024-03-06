Sacred Heart vs. Wagner - Women's NEC Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 3 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (20-9) are favored by points in the NEC Tournament over the No. 6 seed Wagner Seahawks (7-21). The teams will hit the court Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET live on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!
In its most recent game, Sacred Heart won away over Merrimack 64-51, with Ny'Ceara Pryor (23 PTS, 10 REB, 47.06 FG%) and Kelsey Wood (14 PTS, 2 BLK, 55.56 FG%) the standout performers. Wagner was victorious at home over Fairleigh Dickinson 51-59 last time out, led by Kiera Edmonds (12 PTS, 7 REB, 55.56 FG%) and Semie Brar (10 PTS, 3 STL, 57.14 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).
How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Wagner
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Have a prediction for Sacred Heart vs. Wagner? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Betting Trends
- Sacred Heart has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Pioneers average just 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than the Seahawks allow (65.2).
- When Sacred Heart scores more than 65.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 13-1 overall.
- Wagner has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks score only 1.4 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Pioneers give up (58.1).
Sacred Heart Leaders
- Pryor: 18.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)
- Amelia Wood: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 24.8 3PT% (39-for-157)
- Nalyce Dudley: 7.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%
- Sajada Bonner: 8.8 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (51-for-161)
- Sierra Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)
Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!
Wagner Leaders
- Rakisha Ballinger: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
- Edmonds: 8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 47.3 FG%
- Taleah Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (32-for-117)
- Brar: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (44-for-127)
- Paige Lyons: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)
Find the latest odds on Sacred Heart vs. Wagner & place your bet with BetMGM.