The No. 3 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (20-9) are favored by points in the NEC Tournament over the No. 6 seed Wagner Seahawks (7-21). The teams will hit the court Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET live on NEC Front Row, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its most recent game, Sacred Heart won away over Merrimack 64-51, with Ny'Ceara Pryor (23 PTS, 10 REB, 47.06 FG%) and Kelsey Wood (14 PTS, 2 BLK, 55.56 FG%) the standout performers. Wagner was victorious at home over Fairleigh Dickinson 51-59 last time out, led by Kiera Edmonds (12 PTS, 7 REB, 55.56 FG%) and Semie Brar (10 PTS, 3 STL, 57.14 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Wagner

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Betting Trends

Sacred Heart has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Pioneers average just 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than the Seahawks allow (65.2).

When Sacred Heart scores more than 65.2 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 13-1 overall.

Wagner has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Seahawks score only 1.4 fewer points per game (56.7) than the Pioneers give up (58.1).

Sacred Heart Leaders

Pryor: 18.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41)

18.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 3.2 STL, 47.1 FG%, 22.0 3PT% (9-for-41) Amelia Wood: 10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 24.8 3PT% (39-for-157)

10.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.5 FG%, 24.8 3PT% (39-for-157) Nalyce Dudley: 7.3 PTS, 49.4 FG%

7.3 PTS, 49.4 FG% Sajada Bonner: 8.8 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (51-for-161)

8.8 PTS, 32.6 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (51-for-161) Sierra Johnson: 6.9 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

Wagner Leaders

Rakisha Ballinger: 8.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

8.5 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.4 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Edmonds: 8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 47.3 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 47.3 FG% Taleah Washington: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (32-for-117)

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.1 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (32-for-117) Brar: 9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (44-for-127)

9.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.4 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (44-for-127) Paige Lyons: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.4 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (10-for-45)

