Saint Louis vs. George Washington - Women's A-10 Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 10 seed George Washington Revolutionaries (13-17) are -point underdogs in their A-10 Tournament matchup against the No. 7 seed Saint Louis Billikens (14-17) on Thursday at Henrico Sports & Events Center, starting at 5:00 PM ET. The winner moves one step closer to the conference championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Saint Louis won at home over Knox, 119-42, in its last game. Its leading performers were Peyton Kennedy (26 PTS, 15 REB, 2 STL, 61.11 FG%, 4-6 from 3PT) and Kyla McMakin (24 PTS, 2 STL, 47.37 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT). George Washington was victorious at home over Loyola Chicago 50-43 last time out, led by Nya Robertson (16 PTS, 38.46 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Essence Brown (14 PTS, 2 STL, 55.56 FG%).

How to Watch Saint Louis vs. George Washington

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Saint Louis' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.
  • The Billikens average 15.8 more points per game (73.4) than the Revolutionaries allow (57.6).
  • Saint Louis has a 4-6 record against the spread and a 14-15 record overall when putting up more than 57.6 points.
  • George Washington has gone 4-6-0 ATS this year.
  • The Revolutionaries' 58.1 points per game are 14.0 fewer points than the 72.1 the Billikens allow to opponents.

Saint Louis Leaders

  • Kennedy: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (56-for-146)
  • Julia Martinez: 8.2 PTS, 6.3 AST, 2.7 STL, 45.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
  • McMakin: 17.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (47-for-141)
  • Tierra Simon: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 47.3 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Brooklyn Gray: 11.3 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (19-for-62)

George Washington Leaders

  • Mayowa Taiwo: 5.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.6 STL, 44.2 FG%
  • Robertson: 15.9 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 34.7 3PT% (69-for-199)
  • Nya Lok: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (42-for-130)
  • Brown: 9.4 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)
  • Asjah Inniss: 5.8 PTS, 31.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (27-for-75)

