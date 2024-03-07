The Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-20) host the No. 25 Fairfield Stags (26-1) at Yanitelli Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

In its previous game, Saint Peter's won away over Marist, 58-57. Its leading scorers were Fatmata Janneh (24 PTS, 22 REB, 5 STL, 45.45 FG%) and Mikia Keith (10 PTS, 2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT). Fairfield beat Manhattan 77-53 away last time out, led by Kaety L'Amoreaux (20 PTS, 50 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Meghan Andersen (18 PTS, 8 REB, 37.5 FG%, 4-10 from 3PT).

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield Betting Trends

Saint Peter's has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

The 50.4 points per game the Peacocks average are the same as the Stags allow.

When Saint Peter's totals more than 53.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Fairfield is 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Stags average 11.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Peacocks give up (62.4).

Fairfield has put together a 7-1 ATS record and a 22-1 overall record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

Saint Peter's Leaders

Janneh: 10.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (24-for-83)

10.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (24-for-83) Jada Leonard: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)

12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91) Carys Roy: 6.0 PTS, 55.3 FG%

6.0 PTS, 55.3 FG% Keith: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (28-for-101)

5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (28-for-101) Rachel Kuhl: 6.6 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 28.5 3PT% (37-for-130)

Fairfield Leaders

Andersen: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (57-for-151)

16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (57-for-151) Janelle Brown: 13.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 58.8 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (33-for-71)

13.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 58.8 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (33-for-71) L'Amoreaux: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (48-for-153)

10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (48-for-153) Emina Selimovic: 9.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

9.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Izabela Nicoletti: 3.1 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

