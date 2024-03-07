Skip to main content

Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The Saint Peter's Peacocks (7-20) host the No. 25 Fairfield Stags (26-1) at Yanitelli Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

In its previous game, Saint Peter's won away over Marist, 58-57. Its leading scorers were Fatmata Janneh (24 PTS, 22 REB, 5 STL, 45.45 FG%) and Mikia Keith (10 PTS, 2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT). Fairfield beat Manhattan 77-53 away last time out, led by Kaety L'Amoreaux (20 PTS, 50 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Meghan Andersen (18 PTS, 8 REB, 37.5 FG%, 4-10 from 3PT).

How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Fairfield

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Saint Peter's has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.
  • The 50.4 points per game the Peacocks average are the same as the Stags allow.
  • When Saint Peter's totals more than 53.9 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
  • Fairfield is 7-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Stags average 11.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Peacocks give up (62.4).
  • Fairfield has put together a 7-1 ATS record and a 22-1 overall record in games it scores more than 62.4 points.

Saint Peter's Leaders

  • Janneh: 10.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (24-for-83)
  • Jada Leonard: 12.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (28-for-91)
  • Carys Roy: 6.0 PTS, 55.3 FG%
  • Keith: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 31.8 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (28-for-101)
  • Rachel Kuhl: 6.6 PTS, 31.2 FG%, 28.5 3PT% (37-for-130)

Fairfield Leaders

  • Andersen: 16.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (57-for-151)
  • Janelle Brown: 13.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 58.8 FG%, 46.5 3PT% (33-for-71)
  • L'Amoreaux: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.0 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (48-for-153)
  • Emina Selimovic: 9.3 PTS, 49.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
  • Izabela Nicoletti: 3.1 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

