Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Sam Houston Bearkats (7-19) host the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-17) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.
Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!
Sam Houston lost away to Middle Tennessee, 93-62, in its previous game. Its leading scorers were Kaylee Jefferson (18 PTS, 2 BLK, 60.00 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) and Shanti Henry (10 PTS, 16.67 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT). In its last game, Louisiana Tech was victorious at home over Western Kentucky 45-41, with Anna Larr Roberson (12 PTS, 60.00 FG%) and Paris Guillory (10 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 27.27 FG%) the standout performers.
How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Have a prediction for Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends
- Sam Houston has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.
- The Bearkats average 66.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 62.6 the Lady Techsters give up.
- When Sam Houston totals more than 62.6 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 7-8 overall.
- Louisiana Tech is 4-6-0 ATS this year.
- The Lady Techsters' 62.5 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 72.1 the Bearkats give up to opponents.
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 9.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.4 FG%
- Jefferson: 11.2 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (24-for-88)
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (43-for-130)
- Kassidy Dixon: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.5 FG%
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.1 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (11-for-56)
Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)
- Salma Bates: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (56-for-175)
- Robyn Lee: 7.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)
- Silvia Nativi: 5.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)
- Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79)
Find the latest odds on Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech & place your bet with BetMGM.