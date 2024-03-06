The Sam Houston Bearkats (7-19) host the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-17) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. There is no line set for the matchup.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Sam Houston lost away to Middle Tennessee, 93-62, in its previous game. Its leading scorers were Kaylee Jefferson (18 PTS, 2 BLK, 60.00 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) and Shanti Henry (10 PTS, 16.67 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT). In its last game, Louisiana Tech was victorious at home over Western Kentucky 45-41, with Anna Larr Roberson (12 PTS, 60.00 FG%) and Paris Guillory (10 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 27.27 FG%) the standout performers.

How to Watch Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Sam Houston has covered the spread twice in eight opportunities this season.

The Bearkats average 66.5 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 62.6 the Lady Techsters give up.

When Sam Houston totals more than 62.6 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 7-8 overall.

Louisiana Tech is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Lady Techsters' 62.5 points per game are 9.6 fewer points than the 72.1 the Bearkats give up to opponents.

Sam Houston Leaders

Raanee Smith: 9.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.4 FG%

9.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 44.4 FG% Jefferson: 11.2 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (24-for-88)

11.2 PTS, 34.9 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (24-for-88) Sydnee Kemp: 11.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (43-for-130)

11.2 PTS, 33.9 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (43-for-130) Kassidy Dixon: 7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.5 FG% Diana Rosenthal: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.1 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (11-for-56)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Roberson: 12.5 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (6-for-24) Salma Bates: 10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (56-for-175)

10.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (56-for-175) Robyn Lee: 7.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

7.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Silvia Nativi: 5.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63)

5.6 PTS, 44.7 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (19-for-63) Jianna Morris: 6.9 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (25-for-79)

Find the latest odds on Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech & place your bet with BetMGM.