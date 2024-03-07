The WCC conference tournament continues Thursday as the No. 8 seed San Diego Toreros (8-21) face off against the No. 9 seed Pepperdine Waves (5-24) at Orleans Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. San Diego is a 10-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

San Diego fell away to San Francisco, 68-66, in its most recent game. Its leading performers were Jess Finney (23 PTS, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 72.73 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Dylan Horton (13 PTS, 33.33 FG%). In its last game, Pepperdine lost at home to Saint Mary's (CA), 69-48. Its top performers were Jane Nwaba (12 PTS, 36.36 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Megan Harkey (12 PTS, 66.67 FG%).

How to Watch San Diego vs. Pepperdine

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total San Diego -10 119.5 points

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Betting Trends

San Diego has a 3-10-0 record against the spread this season.

The 62.1 points per game the Toreros put up are 7.7 fewer points than the Waves allow (69.8).

When San Diego scores more than 69.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

So far this season, Pepperdine has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread.

The Waves' 53.9 points per game are 12.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Toreros give up to opponents.

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Trends

This season, San Diego and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 119.5 points nine times.

In Pepperdine's 14 games this season, eight finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 119.5.

San Diego averages 62.1 points per game and Pepperdine scores 53.9, which is 3.5 points below this matchup's over/under of 119.5.

The 136.6 points per game these two teams allow combined this season are 17.1 more than the 119.5-point over/under in this contest.

San Diego has seen a 128.9 average over/under in its games this season, 9.4 points more than the over/under in this contest.

The over/under for this matchup is 4.2 points lower than the average over/under in Pepperdine's games this season (123.7 points).

San Diego Leaders

Veronica Sheffey: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

12.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Kasey Neubert: 9.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

9.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)

9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38) Harsimran Kaur: 8.2 PTS, 48.8 FG%

8.2 PTS, 48.8 FG% Horton: 8.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

Pepperdine Leaders

Nwaba: 10.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (12-for-53)

10.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (12-for-53) Jorynn Ross: 5.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%

5.9 PTS, 50.0 FG% Addi Melone: 5.6 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (29-for-128)

5.6 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (29-for-128) Helena Friend: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)

6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41) Harkey: 4.7 PTS, 46.8 FG%

