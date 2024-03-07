Skip to main content

San Diego vs. Pepperdine - Women's WCC Tournament - How to Watch

The WCC conference tournament continues Thursday as the No. 8 seed San Diego Toreros (8-21) face off against the No. 9 seed Pepperdine Waves (5-24) at Orleans Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. San Diego is a 10-point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

San Diego fell away to San Francisco, 68-66, in its most recent game. Its leading performers were Jess Finney (23 PTS, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 72.73 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Dylan Horton (13 PTS, 33.33 FG%). In its last game, Pepperdine lost at home to Saint Mary's (CA), 69-48. Its top performers were Jane Nwaba (12 PTS, 36.36 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Megan Harkey (12 PTS, 66.67 FG%).

How to Watch San Diego vs. Pepperdine

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

San Diego vs. Pepperdine Betting Odds

San Diego vs Pepperdine Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

San Diego

-10

119.5 points

  • San Diego has a 3-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The 62.1 points per game the Toreros put up are 7.7 fewer points than the Waves allow (69.8).
  • When San Diego scores more than 69.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • So far this season, Pepperdine has put together a 5-9-0 record against the spread.
  • The Waves' 53.9 points per game are 12.9 fewer points than the 66.8 the Toreros give up to opponents.
  • This season, San Diego and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 119.5 points nine times.
  • In Pepperdine's 14 games this season, eight finished with more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 119.5.
  • San Diego averages 62.1 points per game and Pepperdine scores 53.9, which is 3.5 points below this matchup's over/under of 119.5.
  • The 136.6 points per game these two teams allow combined this season are 17.1 more than the 119.5-point over/under in this contest.
  • San Diego has seen a 128.9 average over/under in its games this season, 9.4 points more than the over/under in this contest.
  • The over/under for this matchup is 4.2 points lower than the average over/under in Pepperdine's games this season (123.7 points).

San Diego Leaders

  • Veronica Sheffey: 12.2 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)
  • Kasey Neubert: 9.9 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 43.9 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
  • Kylie Horstmeyer: 9.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.9 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (14-for-38)
  • Harsimran Kaur: 8.2 PTS, 48.8 FG%
  • Horton: 8.7 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (23-for-70)

Pepperdine Leaders

  • Nwaba: 10.4 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 22.6 3PT% (12-for-53)
  • Jorynn Ross: 5.9 PTS, 50.0 FG%
  • Addi Melone: 5.6 PTS, 26.9 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (29-for-128)
  • Helena Friend: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.3 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (13-for-41)
  • Harkey: 4.7 PTS, 46.8 FG%

