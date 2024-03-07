The SE Louisiana Lions (17-11) and the Nicholls Colonels (13-16) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at University Center (LA) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

In its previous game, SE Louisiana lost away to Texas A&M-CC, 79-73. Its leading performers were Hailey Giaratano (15 PTS, 60 FG%) and Taylor Bell (11 PTS, 7 REB, 27.78 FG%). In its most recent game, Nicholls lost to McNeese 78-76 away, with Kyla Hamilton (18 PTS, 6 AST, 46.67 FG%) and Britiya Curtis (16 PTS, 2 STL, 36.84 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls Betting Trends

SE Louisiana has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Lions average 63.1 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 62.5 the Colonels give up.

SE Louisiana is 1-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 62.5 points.

Nicholls' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Colonels' 62.8 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 57.9 the Lions allow to opponents.

Nicholls is 4-2 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scores more than 57.9 points.

SE Louisiana Leaders

Giaratano: 12.0 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)

12.0 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54) Bell: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Jalencia Pierre: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)

8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25) Cheyanne Daniels: 8.6 PTS, 51.9 FG%

8.6 PTS, 51.9 FG% Allasia Washington: 7.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

Nicholls Leaders

Lexi Alexander: 13.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%

13.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG% Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (29-for-96)

9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (29-for-96) Curtis: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (47-for-124)

10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (47-for-124) Deonna Brister: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57) Betzalys Delgado: 3.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.0 FG%, 17.3 3PT% (9-for-52)

