Skip to main content

SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The SE Louisiana Lions (17-11) and the Nicholls Colonels (13-16) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at University Center (LA) on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 6:30 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, SE Louisiana lost away to Texas A&M-CC, 79-73. Its leading performers were Hailey Giaratano (15 PTS, 60 FG%) and Taylor Bell (11 PTS, 7 REB, 27.78 FG%). In its most recent game, Nicholls lost to McNeese 78-76 away, with Kyla Hamilton (18 PTS, 6 AST, 46.67 FG%) and Britiya Curtis (16 PTS, 2 STL, 36.84 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • SE Louisiana has gone 3-3-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lions average 63.1 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 62.5 the Colonels give up.
  • SE Louisiana is 1-1 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 62.5 points.
  • Nicholls' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.
  • The Colonels' 62.8 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 57.9 the Lions allow to opponents.
  • Nicholls is 4-2 against the spread and 12-6 overall when it scores more than 57.9 points.

SE Louisiana Leaders

  • Giaratano: 12.0 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)
  • Bell: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.7 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)
  • Jalencia Pierre: 8.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.2 FG%, 44.0 3PT% (11-for-25)
  • Cheyanne Daniels: 8.6 PTS, 51.9 FG%
  • Allasia Washington: 7.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (15-for-39)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Nicholls Leaders

  • Lexi Alexander: 13.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.5 FG%
  • Hamilton: 9.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.4 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (29-for-96)
  • Curtis: 10.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.4 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (47-for-124)
  • Deonna Brister: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (19-for-57)
  • Betzalys Delgado: 3.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 27.0 FG%, 17.3 3PT% (9-for-52)

Find the latest odds on SE Louisiana vs. Nicholls & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Jordan golf shoes
News

Nike's White Air Jordan Golf Shoes Are Currently $58 Off

The Adidas logo is seen on the street in Warsaw, Poland
News

Adidas Is Selling $180 Trail Running Shoes for Only $54

Paris, France - Amazon logotype printed on cardboard box side seen from above on a wooden parwuet floor
News

Amazon Is Selling $80 Levi's Jeans for as Low as $36

nike-sale-1
News

Nike's $150 Air Jordan 1 High Top Sneakers Are on Sale for Only $98

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson
College Football

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Prediction

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton
College Football

Penn State vs. SMU Prediction

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.