The No. 2 seed South Carolina Upstate Spartans (15-14) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 7 seed Longwood Lancers (9-20) in the Big South Tournament Thursday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its most recent game, South Carolina Upstate fell to Presbyterian, 47-43, away. Its leading performers were Jeni Levine (13 PTS, 50 FG%) and Dakota Reeves (9 PTS, 4 STL, 50 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT). In its previous game, Longwood lost to High Point 61-58 away, with Malea Brown (13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 38.46 FG%) and Adriana Shipp (12 PTS, 31.25 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood? Place your bet with FanDuel.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood Betting Trends

South Carolina Upstate's ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.

The 59.2 points per game the Spartans score are 9.8 fewer points than the Lancers allow (69.0).

When South Carolina Upstate scores more than 69.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

Longwood has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

The Lancers' 61.8 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 61.7 the Spartans allow.

When it scores more than 61.7 points, Longwood is 2-1 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

10.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Isabell West: 10.3 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)

10.3 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10) AC Markham: 6.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

6.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Rebekah Gordon: 8.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

8.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39) Reeves: 7.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 33.2 3PT% (61-for-184)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Longwood Leaders

Kiki McIntyre: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)

6.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53) Brown: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.5 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (21-for-74)

8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.5 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (21-for-74) Shipp: 9.9 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (26-for-91)

9.9 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (26-for-91) Otaifo Esenabhalu: 4.9 PTS, 42.3 FG%

4.9 PTS, 42.3 FG% Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (4-for-34)

Find the latest odds on South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood & place your bet with BetMGM.