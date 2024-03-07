Skip to main content

South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood - Women's Big South Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 2 seed South Carolina Upstate Spartans (15-14) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 7 seed Longwood Lancers (9-20) in the Big South Tournament Thursday at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET.

In its most recent game, South Carolina Upstate fell to Presbyterian, 47-43, away. Its leading performers were Jeni Levine (13 PTS, 50 FG%) and Dakota Reeves (9 PTS, 4 STL, 50 FG%, 3-6 from 3PT). In its previous game, Longwood lost to High Point 61-58 away, with Malea Brown (13 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK, 38.46 FG%) and Adriana Shipp (12 PTS, 31.25 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Longwood

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • South Carolina Upstate's ATS record is 8-4-0 this season.
  • The 59.2 points per game the Spartans score are 9.8 fewer points than the Lancers allow (69.0).
  • When South Carolina Upstate scores more than 69.0 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.
  • Longwood has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.
  • The Lancers' 61.8 points per game are just 0.1 more points than the 61.7 the Spartans allow.
  • When it scores more than 61.7 points, Longwood is 2-1 against the spread and 9-5 overall.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

  • Trinity Johnson: 10.1 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.7 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)
  • Isabell West: 10.3 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (5-for-10)
  • AC Markham: 6.0 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
  • Rebekah Gordon: 8.7 PTS, 37.3 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)
  • Reeves: 7.6 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 33.2 3PT% (61-for-184)

Longwood Leaders

  • Kiki McIntyre: 6.6 PTS, 2.8 STL, 36.4 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (17-for-53)
  • Brown: 8.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 41.5 FG%, 28.4 3PT% (21-for-74)
  • Shipp: 9.9 PTS, 36.7 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (26-for-91)
  • Otaifo Esenabhalu: 4.9 PTS, 42.3 FG%
  • Anne-Hamilton Leroy: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 11.8 3PT% (4-for-34)

