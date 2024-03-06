Skip to main content

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina - Women's Sun Belt Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 6 seed Southern Miss Eagles (17-12) are favored by points in the Sun Belt Tournament over the No. 11 seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-20). The teams will hit the court Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Southern Miss lost away to Louisiana 58-57 last time out, led by Domonique Davis (23 PTS, 2 STL, 58.82 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Jacorriah Bracey (10 PTS, 8 REB, 37.5 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Coastal Carolina was victorious at home over South Alabama 79-60, with Arin Freeman (26 PTS, 50 FG%) and Makaila Cange (19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 55.56 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Southern Miss is 6-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The 67.1 points per game the Eagles average are the same as the Chanticleers allow.
  • When Southern Miss totals more than 71.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 8-2 overall.
  • Coastal Carolina's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.
  • The Chanticleers score an average of 67.0 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 62.2 the Eagles allow.
  • When it scores more than 62.2 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-3 against the spread and 9-9 overall.

Southern Miss Leaders

  • Davis: 19.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (43-for-118)
  • Melyia Grayson: 12.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.4 FG%
  • Bracey: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)
  • Brikayla Gray: 6.7 PTS, 48.8 FG%
  • Lani Cornfield: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

Coastal Carolina Leaders

  • Cange: 13.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 55.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (33-for-84)
  • Freeman: 13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Alancia Ramsey: 9.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.5 FG%
  • Deaja Richardson: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (52-for-187)
  • Riley Stack: 3.2 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

