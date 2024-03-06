The No. 6 seed Southern Miss Eagles (17-12) are favored by points in the Sun Belt Tournament over the No. 11 seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (12-20). The teams will hit the court Wednesday at 6:00 PM ET, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Southern Miss lost away to Louisiana 58-57 last time out, led by Domonique Davis (23 PTS, 2 STL, 58.82 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) and Jacorriah Bracey (10 PTS, 8 REB, 37.5 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Coastal Carolina was victorious at home over South Alabama 79-60, with Arin Freeman (26 PTS, 50 FG%) and Makaila Cange (19 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 55.56 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends

Southern Miss is 6-4-0 ATS this season.

The 67.1 points per game the Eagles average are the same as the Chanticleers allow.

When Southern Miss totals more than 71.4 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Coastal Carolina's ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

The Chanticleers score an average of 67.0 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 62.2 the Eagles allow.

When it scores more than 62.2 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-3 against the spread and 9-9 overall.

Southern Miss Leaders

Davis: 19.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (43-for-118)

19.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.8 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (43-for-118) Melyia Grayson: 12.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.4 FG%

12.5 PTS, 8.2 REB, 53.4 FG% Bracey: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35)

10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (7-for-35) Brikayla Gray: 6.7 PTS, 48.8 FG%

6.7 PTS, 48.8 FG% Lani Cornfield: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.6 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Cange: 13.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 55.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (33-for-84)

13.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 55.0 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (33-for-84) Freeman: 13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.8 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Alancia Ramsey: 9.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.5 FG%

9.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.5 FG% Deaja Richardson: 14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (52-for-187)

14.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (52-for-187) Riley Stack: 3.2 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 38.1 FG%, 21.9 3PT% (7-for-32)

