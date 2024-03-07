The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-20) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (19-10) meet at America First Event Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has no line set.

In its most recent game, Southern Utah lost away to Tarleton State 69-63, with Ava Uhrich (17 PTS, 43.75 FG%) and Daylani Ballena (16 PTS, 29.41 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) leading the way. SFA fell at home to Grand Canyon 77-85 last time out, led by Kurstyn Harden (23 PTS, 7 REB, 53.33 FG%) and Destini Lombard (18 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 70.00 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).

How to Watch Southern Utah vs. SFA

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Southern Utah vs. SFA Betting Trends

Southern Utah is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The 65.9 points per game the Thunderbirds put up are the same as the Ladyjacks allow.

Southern Utah has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-6 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.

SFA is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Ladyjacks' 76.6 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 74.4 the Thunderbirds allow.

When it scores more than 74.4 points, SFA is 2-4 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Southern Utah Leaders

Uhrich: 13.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)

13.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77) Ballena: 15.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (32-for-115)

15.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (32-for-115) Samantha Johnston: 9.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (64-for-196)

9.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (64-for-196) Alexa Lord: 6.0 PTS, 52.3 FG%

6.0 PTS, 52.3 FG% Ashley Banks: 5.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

SFA Leaders

Harden: 16.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 56.4 FG%

16.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 56.4 FG% Lombard: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (27-for-93)

10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (27-for-93) Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.3 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)

12.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.3 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107) Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (45-for-148)

8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (45-for-148) Zoe Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 39.0 FG%, 17.3 3PT% (9-for-52)

