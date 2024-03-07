Southern Utah vs. SFA - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-20) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (19-10) meet at America First Event Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has no line set.
Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!
In its most recent game, Southern Utah lost away to Tarleton State 69-63, with Ava Uhrich (17 PTS, 43.75 FG%) and Daylani Ballena (16 PTS, 29.41 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) leading the way. SFA fell at home to Grand Canyon 77-85 last time out, led by Kurstyn Harden (23 PTS, 7 REB, 53.33 FG%) and Destini Lombard (18 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 70.00 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).
How to Watch Southern Utah vs. SFA
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Have a prediction for Southern Utah vs. SFA? Place your bet with FanDuel.
Southern Utah vs. SFA Betting Trends
- Southern Utah is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The 65.9 points per game the Thunderbirds put up are the same as the Ladyjacks allow.
- Southern Utah has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-6 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.
- SFA is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Ladyjacks' 76.6 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 74.4 the Thunderbirds allow.
- When it scores more than 74.4 points, SFA is 2-4 against the spread and 12-4 overall.
Southern Utah Leaders
- Uhrich: 13.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)
- Ballena: 15.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (32-for-115)
- Samantha Johnston: 9.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (64-for-196)
- Alexa Lord: 6.0 PTS, 52.3 FG%
- Ashley Banks: 5.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!
SFA Leaders
- Harden: 16.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 56.4 FG%
- Lombard: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (27-for-93)
- Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.3 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (45-for-148)
- Zoe Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 39.0 FG%, 17.3 3PT% (9-for-52)
Find the latest odds on Southern Utah vs. SFA & place your bet with BetMGM.