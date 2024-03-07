Skip to main content

Southern Utah vs. SFA - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-20) and the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (19-10) meet at America First Event Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup has no line set.

In its most recent game, Southern Utah lost away to Tarleton State 69-63, with Ava Uhrich (17 PTS, 43.75 FG%) and Daylani Ballena (16 PTS, 29.41 FG%, 2-7 from 3PT) leading the way. SFA fell at home to Grand Canyon 77-85 last time out, led by Kurstyn Harden (23 PTS, 7 REB, 53.33 FG%) and Destini Lombard (18 PTS, 7 REB, 3 STL, 70.00 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).

How to Watch Southern Utah vs. SFA

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Southern Utah is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The 65.9 points per game the Thunderbirds put up are the same as the Ladyjacks allow.
  • Southern Utah has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 4-6 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.
  • SFA is 5-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Ladyjacks' 76.6 points per game are just 2.2 more points than the 74.4 the Thunderbirds allow.
  • When it scores more than 74.4 points, SFA is 2-4 against the spread and 12-4 overall.

Southern Utah Leaders

  • Uhrich: 13.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 46.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (25-for-77)
  • Ballena: 15.4 PTS, 38.5 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (32-for-115)
  • Samantha Johnston: 9.9 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (64-for-196)
  • Alexa Lord: 6.0 PTS, 52.3 FG%
  • Ashley Banks: 5.8 PTS, 51.9 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

SFA Leaders

  • Harden: 16.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 56.4 FG%
  • Lombard: 10.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 47.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (27-for-93)
  • Kyla Deck: 12.5 PTS, 2.8 STL, 41.3 FG%, 37.4 3PT% (40-for-107)
  • Tyler McCliment-Call: 8.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.8 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (45-for-148)
  • Zoe Nelson: 8.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.1 BLK, 39.0 FG%, 17.3 3PT% (9-for-52)

