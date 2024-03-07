Stanford vs. Cal - Women's Pac-12 Tournament - How to Watch
The No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (26-4) and the No. 8 seed California Golden Bears (18-13) play in the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena, tipping off at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. Stanford is favored by 20.5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.
Stanford beat Oregon 76-56 away in its most recent game. Its leading performers were Cameron Brink (18 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK, 47.37 FG%) and Kiki Iriafen (16 PTS, 8 REB, 50 FG%). Cal defeated Washington State 65-44 at home last time out, led by Leilani McIntosh (19 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 46.67 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) and Ioanna Krimili (14 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).
How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal
- Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12
Stanford vs. Cal Betting Odds
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Stanford
134.5 points
Stanford vs. Cal Betting Trends
- Stanford is 12-16-1 against the spread this season.
- The 78.6 points per game the Cardinal average are 13.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (65.4).
- When Stanford puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 12-11-1 against the spread and 24-1 overall.
- So far this season, Cal has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread.
- The Golden Bears put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 58.8 the Cardinal allow to opponents.
- Cal is 10-7 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scores more than 58.8 points.
Stanford vs. Cal Over/Under Trends
- Stanford and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's over/under of 134.5 points 10 times this season.
- In Cal's 28 games this season, 11 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 134.5.
- Together, these two teams combine for 145.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total of 134.5 for this matchup.
- The 124.2 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents on average this season are 10.3 fewer than the 134.5-point over/under in this contest.
- On average, Stanford has seen a 137.4-point over/under in its games this season, 2.9 more points than the over/under in this contest.
- Cal's games have an average over/under of 132.1 points this season, 2.4 points lower than the over/under for this game.
Stanford Leaders
- Brink: 17.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 3.5 BLK, 54 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)
- Iriafen: 18.5 PTS, 10.9 REB, 54.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Hannah Jump: 10.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (66-for-184)
- Brooke Demetre: 6.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83)
- Elena Bosgana: 6.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)
Cal Leaders
- McIntosh: 10.2 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (50-for-118)
- Marta Suarez: 11.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (37-for-128)
- Ugonne Onyiah: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57 FG%
- McKayla Williams: 6.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80)
- Krimili: 13.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (57-for-135)
