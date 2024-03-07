The No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (26-4) and the No. 8 seed California Golden Bears (18-13) play in the Pac-12 Tournament Thursday at MGM Grand Garden Arena, tipping off at 5:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. Stanford is favored by 20.5 points. Both teams are looking to take another step toward a conference title and an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Stanford vs. Cal and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Stanford beat Oregon 76-56 away in its most recent game. Its leading performers were Cameron Brink (18 PTS, 17 REB, 5 AST, 3 BLK, 47.37 FG%) and Kiki Iriafen (16 PTS, 8 REB, 50 FG%). Cal defeated Washington State 65-44 at home last time out, led by Leilani McIntosh (19 PTS, 5 AST, 3 STL, 46.67 FG%, 5-9 from 3PT) and Ioanna Krimili (14 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT).

How to Watch Stanford vs. Cal

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12

Pac-12 Live Stream:Watch on Fubo

Have a prediction for Stanford vs. Cal? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Stanford vs. Cal Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Stanford -20.5 134.5 points

Stanford vs. Cal Betting Trends

Stanford is 12-16-1 against the spread this season.

The 78.6 points per game the Cardinal average are 13.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (65.4).

When Stanford puts up more than 65.4 points, it is 12-11-1 against the spread and 24-1 overall.

So far this season, Cal has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread.

The Golden Bears put up an average of 66.7 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 58.8 the Cardinal allow to opponents.

Cal is 10-7 against the spread and 17-6 overall when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Stanford vs. Cal Over/Under Trends

Stanford and its opponents have combined to go over Thursday's over/under of 134.5 points 10 times this season.

In Cal's 28 games this season, 11 finished with more combined points than Thursday's total of 134.5.

Together, these two teams combine for 145.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the total of 134.5 for this matchup.

The 124.2 points per game these two teams surrender to opponents on average this season are 10.3 fewer than the 134.5-point over/under in this contest.

On average, Stanford has seen a 137.4-point over/under in its games this season, 2.9 more points than the over/under in this contest.

Cal's games have an average over/under of 132.1 points this season, 2.4 points lower than the over/under for this game.

Stanford Leaders

Brink: 17.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 3.5 BLK, 54 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55)

17.9 PTS, 11.8 REB, 3.5 BLK, 54 FG%, 29.1 3PT% (16-for-55) Iriafen: 18.5 PTS, 10.9 REB, 54.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

18.5 PTS, 10.9 REB, 54.6 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Hannah Jump: 10.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (66-for-184)

10.6 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (66-for-184) Brooke Demetre: 6.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83)

6.5 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (30-for-83) Elena Bosgana: 6.2 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

Livestream Stanford vs. Cal and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Cal Leaders

McIntosh: 10.2 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (50-for-118)

10.2 PTS, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (50-for-118) Marta Suarez: 11.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (37-for-128)

11.6 PTS, 40 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (37-for-128) Ugonne Onyiah: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK, 57 FG% McKayla Williams: 6.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80)

6.7 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80) Krimili: 13.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 42.2 3PT% (57-for-135)

Find the latest odds on Stanford vs. Cal & place your bet with BetMGM.