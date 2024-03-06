The Temple Owls (18-11) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (11-17) meet at Liacouras Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.

In its previous game, Temple defeated East Carolina, 81-66, away. Its leading scorers were Tiarra East (28 PTS, 13 REB, 2 STL, 52.63 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT) and Tarriyonna Gary (16 PTS, 50 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT). Florida Atlantic was victorious at home over Charlotte, 56-47, in its most recent game. Its top performers were Janeta Rozentale (14 PTS, 9 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 42.86 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Aniya Hubbard (13 PTS, 2 STL, 71.43 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT).

How to Watch Temple vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Temple vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Temple's ATS record is 6-7-0 this season.

The Temple Owls put up just 4.6 more points per game (70.0) than the Florida Atlantic Owls allow (65.4).

When Temple scores more than 65.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 14-5 overall.

Florida Atlantic's ATS record is 4-6-0 this year.

The Florida Atlantic Owls' 61.7 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 63.0 the Temple Owls give up.

Florida Atlantic is 1-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall when it scores more than 63.0 points.

Temple Leaders

Aleah Nelson: 12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (48-for-149)

12.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.7 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (48-for-149) Rayne Tucker: 7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

7.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 39.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) East: 13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69)

13.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.7 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (21-for-69) Ines Piper: 7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

7.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 43.8 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Gary: 8.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.9 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (55-for-168)

Florida Atlantic Leaders

Rozentale: 9.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 43.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50)

9.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 43.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (14-for-50) Jada Moore: 10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

10.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Hubbard: 17.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35)

17.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.8 FG%, 25.7 3PT% (9-for-35) Mya Perry: 11.3 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 39.9 3PT% (63-for-158)

11.3 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 39.9 3PT% (63-for-158) Dyllan Hanna: 4.0 PTS, 57.1 FG%

