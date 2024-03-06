The OVC conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 6 seed Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-14) face off against the No. 7 seed Western Illinois Leathernecks (18-11) at Ford Center, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. Tennessee Tech is a -point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, Tennessee Tech lost away to Little Rock 72-69, with Reagan Hurst (22 PTS, 58.33 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Maaliya Owens (14 PTS, 2 STL, 31.25 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) the standout performers. In its most recent game, Western Illinois beat SIU-Edwardsville 84-56 at home, with Raegan McCowan (17 PTS, 7 REB, 53.85 FG%) and Anna Deets (16 PTS, 55.56 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) the standout performers.

How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Western Illinois

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. Western Illinois Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Golden Eagles record only 3.5 more points per game (69.6) than the Leathernecks give up (66.1).

Tennessee Tech has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall when scoring more than 66.1 points.

Western Illinois has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Leathernecks put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles give up.

When it scores more than 66.4 points, Western Illinois is 2-4 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Owens: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (83-for-216)

15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (83-for-216) Reghan Grimes: 10.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Peyton Carter: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (39-for-111)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (39-for-111) Anna Walker: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96)

9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96) Hurst: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)

Western Illinois Leaders

McCowan: 19.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 45.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

19.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 45.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Addi Brownfield: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 20.3 3PT% (14-for-69)

10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 20.3 3PT% (14-for-69) Deets: 13.4 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (58-for-170)

13.4 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (58-for-170) Alissa Dins: 3.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

3.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Allie Meadows: 6.2 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (32-for-88)

