Tennessee Tech vs. Western Illinois - Women's OVC Tournament - How to Watch

The OVC conference tournament continues Wednesday as the No. 6 seed Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-14) face off against the No. 7 seed Western Illinois Leathernecks (18-11) at Ford Center, tipping off at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. Tennessee Tech is a -point favorite to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

In its previous game, Tennessee Tech lost away to Little Rock 72-69, with Reagan Hurst (22 PTS, 58.33 FG%, 5-8 from 3PT) and Maaliya Owens (14 PTS, 2 STL, 31.25 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) the standout performers. In its most recent game, Western Illinois beat SIU-Edwardsville 84-56 at home, with Raegan McCowan (17 PTS, 7 REB, 53.85 FG%) and Anna Deets (16 PTS, 55.56 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT) the standout performers.

How to Watch Tennessee Tech vs. Western Illinois

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Tennessee Tech has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Eagles record only 3.5 more points per game (69.6) than the Leathernecks give up (66.1).
  • Tennessee Tech has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 14-4 record overall when scoring more than 66.1 points.
  • Western Illinois has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Leathernecks put up an average of 74.5 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.4 the Golden Eagles give up.
  • When it scores more than 66.4 points, Western Illinois is 2-4 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

Tennessee Tech Leaders

  • Owens: 15.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (83-for-216)
  • Reghan Grimes: 10.0 PTS, 42.1 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
  • Peyton Carter: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (39-for-111)
  • Anna Walker: 9.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.1 BLK, 42.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (30-for-96)
  • Hurst: 9.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (22-for-79)

Western Illinois Leaders

  • McCowan: 19.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 45.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
  • Addi Brownfield: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 36.1 FG%, 20.3 3PT% (14-for-69)
  • Deets: 13.4 PTS, 40.1 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (58-for-170)
  • Alissa Dins: 3.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.1 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)
  • Allie Meadows: 6.2 PTS, 38.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (32-for-88)

