The No. 5 seed Tennessee Volunteers (17-11) are favored by 18.5 points in the SEC Tournament over the No. 12 seed Kentucky Wildcats (12-19). The teams will hit the court Thursday at 2:30 PM ET live on SEC Network, with the winner moving closer to a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Livestream Tennessee vs. Kentucky and other Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

Tennessee lost to South Carolina 76-68 away last time out, led by Rickea Jackson (29 PTS, 8 REB, 3 BLK, 47.83 FG%) and Jasmine Powell (12 PTS, 42.86 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT). Kentucky was victorious at home over Georgia, 64-50, in its last game. Its top performers were Eniya Russell (19 PTS, 50.00 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Brooklynn Miles (11 PTS, 5 AST, 75.00 FG%).