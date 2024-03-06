The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (20-8) and the Incarnate Word Cardinals (19-9) take the floor in a matchup with no set line at American Bank Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its last game, Texas A&M-CC won at home over SE Louisiana, 79-73. Its leading performers were Nabaweeyah McGill (18 PTS, 2 BLK, 66.67 FG%) and Paige Allen (16 PTS, 10 REB, 46.15 FG%). In its previous game, Incarnate Word won at home over New Orleans 79-76, with Nina De Leon Negron (28 PTS, 8 REB, 4 STL, 71.43 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Chloe Storer (13 PTS, 33.33 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

Texas A&M-CC is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Islanders score 10.7 more points per game (67.5) than the Cardinals give up (56.8).

When Texas A&M-CC scores more than 56.8 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 19-5 overall.

Incarnate Word's ATS record is 6-2-0 this year.

The Cardinals average 6.1 more points per game (63.4) than the Islanders allow their opponents to score (57.3).

Incarnate Word is 2-0 against the spread and 13-4 overall when it scores more than 57.3 points.

Texas A&M-CC Leaders

Alecia Westbrook: 11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

11.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 50.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Allen: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)

9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 40.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44) Mireia Aguado: 10.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 50.7 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) McGill: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

7.0 PTS, 1.5 BLK, 38.7 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29) Tymberlin Criswell: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (10-for-50)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Incarnate Word Leaders

De Leon Negron: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (28-for-105)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (28-for-105) Destiny Terrell: 8.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

8.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Aliyah Collins: 12.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (29-for-90)

12.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (29-for-90) Jorja Elliott: 8.0 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (39-for-143)

8.0 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (39-for-143) Myra Bell: 5.5 PTS, 33.5 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (19-for-83)

Find the latest odds on Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word & place your bet with BetMGM.