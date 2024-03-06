The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (12-15) and the Northwestern State Demons (11-17) meet in a matchup with no set line at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, Texas A&M-Commerce defeated Houston Christian 78-63 away, with Mia Deck (27 PTS, 13 REB, 44 FG%, 4-14 from 3PT) and Ahmya Boyce (18 PTS, 7 AST, 5 STL, 43.75 FG%) leading the way. Northwestern State fell to Lamar 80-64 at home in its most recent game. Its top performers were Karmelah Dean (19 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Nia Hardison (10 PTS, 71.43 FG%).

How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State Betting Trends

Texas A&M-Commerce is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Lions average 69.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 61.3 the Demons allow.

When Texas A&M-Commerce scores more than 61.3 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 12-7 overall.

So far this year, Northwestern State has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

The Demons' 58.5 points per game are 15.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions give up.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Deck: 15.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (46-for-149)

15.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (46-for-149) Jordyn Newsome: 12.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (58-for-151)

12.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (58-for-151) Boyce: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (31-for-93)

11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (31-for-93) Mary Delgado: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (24-for-81)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (24-for-81) Jordyn Beaty: 4.7 PTS, 48.2 FG%

Northwestern State Leaders

Sharna Ayres: 10.9 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (69-for-202)

10.9 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (69-for-202) Dean: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (25-for-85)

10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (25-for-85) Jiselle Woodson: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (26-for-108)

10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (26-for-108) Jenny Ntambwe: 8.7 PTS, 48.1 FG%

8.7 PTS, 48.1 FG% Jasmin Dixon: 3.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 58.8 FG%

