Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

News
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (12-15) and the Northwestern State Demons (11-17) meet in a matchup with no set line at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

In its previous game, Texas A&M-Commerce defeated Houston Christian 78-63 away, with Mia Deck (27 PTS, 13 REB, 44 FG%, 4-14 from 3PT) and Ahmya Boyce (18 PTS, 7 AST, 5 STL, 43.75 FG%) leading the way. Northwestern State fell to Lamar 80-64 at home in its most recent game. Its top performers were Karmelah Dean (19 PTS, 45.45 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Nia Hardison (10 PTS, 71.43 FG%).

How to Watch Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Northwestern State

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Texas A&M-Commerce is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
  • The Lions average 69.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 61.3 the Demons allow.
  • When Texas A&M-Commerce scores more than 61.3 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 12-7 overall.
  • So far this year, Northwestern State has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread.
  • The Demons' 58.5 points per game are 15.3 fewer points than the 73.8 the Lions give up.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

  • Deck: 15.1 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.5 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (46-for-149)
  • Jordyn Newsome: 12.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (58-for-151)
  • Boyce: 11.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (31-for-93)
  • Mary Delgado: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.6 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (24-for-81)
  • Jordyn Beaty: 4.7 PTS, 48.2 FG%

Northwestern State Leaders

  • Sharna Ayres: 10.9 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (69-for-202)
  • Dean: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.8 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (25-for-85)
  • Jiselle Woodson: 10.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31.5 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (26-for-108)
  • Jenny Ntambwe: 8.7 PTS, 48.1 FG%
  • Jasmin Dixon: 3.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 58.8 FG%

