Texas Tech vs. Houston - Women's Big 12 Tournament - How to Watch

The No. 12 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-15) are favored by 2.5 points in the Big 12 Tournament when they square off the No. 13 seed Houston Cougars (14-15) Thursday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Texas Tech lost at home to Kansas State 73-49 last time out, led by Bailey Maupin (17 PTS, 33.33 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT) and Jasmine Shavers (14 PTS, 8 REB, 23.53 FG%). Houston fell at home to UCF 67-68 last time out, led by Laila Blair (15 PTS, 5 AST, 26.67 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Shalexxus Aaron (15 PTS, 60 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Houston

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Houston Betting Odds

Texas Tech vs Houston Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas Tech

-2.5

128.5 points

  • Texas Tech is 8-13-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders score 64.7 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 68.4 the Cougars give up.
  • Texas Tech has a 7-2 record against the spread and an 11-1 record overall when putting up more than 68.4 points.
  • Houston is 5-11-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cougars score 5.2 more points per game (67.9) than the Red Raiders allow (62.7).
  • When it scores more than 62.7 points, Houston is 2-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.
  • Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to exceed Thursday's over/under of 128.5 points 11 times this season.
  • In Houston's 17 games this season, nine finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 128.5.
  • Texas Tech averages 64.7 points per game compared to Houston's 67.9, amounting to 4.1 points over this contest's over/under of 128.5.
  • This game's point total is 2.6 lower than the 131.1 points these two teams combine to allow per game.
  • On average, the over/under in Texas Tech's games is 1.1 fewer points than the over/under of 128.5 in this contest.
  • Houston's games have an average over/under of 136.4 points this season, 7.9 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Texas Tech Leaders

  • Shavers: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (50-for-151)
  • Maupin: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (50-for-153)
  • Jordyn Merritt: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)
  • Kilah Freelon: 7.9 PTS, 49.0 FG%
  • Ashley Chevalier: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Houston Leaders

  • Blair: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (49-for-160)
  • N'Yah Boyd: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (32-for-115)
  • Maliyah Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (26-for-88)
  • Kamryn Jones: 4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Bria Patterson: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (19-for-73)

