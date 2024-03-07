The No. 12 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (16-15) are favored by 2.5 points in the Big 12 Tournament when they square off the No. 13 seed Houston Cougars (14-15) Thursday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The winner moves one game closer to claiming a guaranteed place in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

Texas Tech lost at home to Kansas State 73-49 last time out, led by Bailey Maupin (17 PTS, 33.33 FG%, 4-8 from 3PT) and Jasmine Shavers (14 PTS, 8 REB, 23.53 FG%). Houston fell at home to UCF 67-68 last time out, led by Laila Blair (15 PTS, 5 AST, 26.67 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Shalexxus Aaron (15 PTS, 60 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT).

How to Watch Texas Tech vs. Houston

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Houston Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Texas Tech -2.5 128.5 points

Texas Tech vs. Houston Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 8-13-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders score 64.7 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 68.4 the Cougars give up.

Texas Tech has a 7-2 record against the spread and an 11-1 record overall when putting up more than 68.4 points.

Houston is 5-11-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars score 5.2 more points per game (67.9) than the Red Raiders allow (62.7).

When it scores more than 62.7 points, Houston is 2-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Texas Tech vs. Houston Over/Under Trends

Texas Tech and its opponents have combined to exceed Thursday's over/under of 128.5 points 11 times this season.

In Houston's 17 games this season, nine finished with more combined points than Thursday's point total of 128.5.

Texas Tech averages 64.7 points per game compared to Houston's 67.9, amounting to 4.1 points over this contest's over/under of 128.5.

This game's point total is 2.6 lower than the 131.1 points these two teams combine to allow per game.

On average, the over/under in Texas Tech's games is 1.1 fewer points than the over/under of 128.5 in this contest.

Houston's games have an average over/under of 136.4 points this season, 7.9 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Texas Tech Leaders

Shavers: 14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (50-for-151)

14.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.1 3PT% (50-for-151) Maupin: 14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (50-for-153)

14.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.8 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (50-for-153) Jordyn Merritt: 8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)

8.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 39.1 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52) Kilah Freelon: 7.9 PTS, 49.0 FG%

7.9 PTS, 49.0 FG% Ashley Chevalier: 2.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.8 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

Houston Leaders

Blair: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (49-for-160)

16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.1 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (49-for-160) N'Yah Boyd: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (32-for-115)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (32-for-115) Maliyah Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (26-for-88)

8.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 37.3 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (26-for-88) Kamryn Jones: 4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

4.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 45.0 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Bria Patterson: 7.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.9 FG%, 26.0 3PT% (19-for-73)

