Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch
The Toledo Rockets (23-4) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-21) hit the court at Savage Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.
In its previous game, Toledo defeated Western Michigan, 84-69, away. Its leading scorers were Quinesha Lockett (21 PTS, 7 AST, 64.29 FG%) and Sophia Wiard (15 PTS, 83.33 FG%, 4-5 from 3PT). Eastern Michigan lost to Ball State 75-47 away last time out, led by Lachelle Austin (14 PTS, 25 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Kennedi Myles (11 PTS, 8 REB, 71.43 FG%).
How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends
- Toledo is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Rockets record just 4.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Eagles allow (67.3).
- Toledo has a 4-2 record against the spread and an 18-1 record overall when putting up more than 67.3 points.
- Eastern Michigan has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.
- The Eagles score an average of 57.8 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 59.3 the Rockets give up to opponents.
- Eastern Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 5-7 overall when it scores more than 59.3 points.
Toledo Leaders
- Wiard: 15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (53-for-117)
- Lockett: 15.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (21-for-82)
- Sammi Mikonovwicz: 8.2 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)
- Khera Goss: 8.2 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)
- Hannah Noveroske: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG%
Eastern Michigan Leaders
- Tayra Eke: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 49.8 FG%
- Myles: 8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%
- Austin: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.1 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (27-for-111)
- Zaniya Nelson: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)
- Treasure Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 51.9 FG%
