The Toledo Rockets (23-4) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (6-21) hit the court at Savage Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no line set.

In its previous game, Toledo defeated Western Michigan, 84-69, away. Its leading scorers were Quinesha Lockett (21 PTS, 7 AST, 64.29 FG%) and Sophia Wiard (15 PTS, 83.33 FG%, 4-5 from 3PT). Eastern Michigan lost to Ball State 75-47 away last time out, led by Lachelle Austin (14 PTS, 25 FG%, 2-9 from 3PT) and Kennedi Myles (11 PTS, 8 REB, 71.43 FG%).

How to Watch Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

Toledo is 6-5-0 ATS this season.

The Rockets record just 4.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Eagles allow (67.3).

Toledo has a 4-2 record against the spread and an 18-1 record overall when putting up more than 67.3 points.

Eastern Michigan has covered the spread once in six opportunities this season.

The Eagles score an average of 57.8 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 59.3 the Rockets give up to opponents.

Eastern Michigan is 1-3 against the spread and 5-7 overall when it scores more than 59.3 points.

Toledo Leaders

Wiard: 15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (53-for-117)

15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.0 FG%, 45.3 3PT% (53-for-117) Lockett: 15.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (21-for-82)

15.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (21-for-82) Sammi Mikonovwicz: 8.2 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77)

8.2 PTS, 42.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (23-for-77) Khera Goss: 8.2 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80)

8.2 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (25-for-80) Hannah Noveroske: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 57.8 FG%

Eastern Michigan Leaders

Tayra Eke: 9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 49.8 FG%

9.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 BLK, 49.8 FG% Myles: 8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%

8.5 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG% Austin: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.1 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (27-for-111)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 31.1 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (27-for-111) Zaniya Nelson: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

5.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 39.1 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31) Treasure Thompson: 5.7 PTS, 51.9 FG%

