The UC Davis Aggies (15-13) host the UCSD Tritons (12-17) at University Credit Union Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the game.

In its most recent game, UC Davis lost away to Hawaii, 63-57. Its leading performers were Tova Sabel (17 PTS, 9 REB, 3 BLK, 41.18 FG%) and Megan Norris (14 PTS, 10 REB, 2 BLK, 45.45 FG%, 3-7 from 3PT). In its most recent game, UCSD lost to CSU Northridge, 66-64, at home. Its top scorers were Sumayah Sugapong (20 PTS, 5 STL, 28.57 FG%) and Denali Pinto (17 PTS, 26.32 FG%, 2-13 from 3PT).

How to Watch UC Davis vs. UCSD

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

UC Davis vs. UCSD Betting Trends

UC Davis' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

The Aggies score 62.3 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 57.8 the Tritons give up.

UC Davis has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 14-3 record overall when putting up more than 57.8 points.

UCSD has gone 4-6-0 ATS this year.

The Tritons' 58.7 points per game are just 2.7 fewer points than the 61.4 the Aggies give up to opponents.

UCSD is 3-2 against the spread and 8-4 overall when it scores more than 61.4 points.

UC Davis Leaders

Norris: 10.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 49.4 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75)

10.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 49.4 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75) Sabel: 13.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (59-for-188)

13.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (59-for-188) Evanne Turner: 14.4 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (66-for-180)

14.4 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (66-for-180) Sydney Burns: 5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (11-for-49)

5.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 22.4 3PT% (11-for-49) Mazatlan Harris: 5.6 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (29-for-79)

UCSD Leaders

Pinto: 11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (57-for-169)

11.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.9 FG%, 33.7 3PT% (57-for-169) Sugapong: 13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (33-for-126)

13.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (33-for-126) Katie Springs: 2.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%

2.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG% Izzy Forsyth: 8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80)

8.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80) Parker Montgomery: 6.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.3 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (22-for-106)

