The UIC Flames (16-13) host the Missouri State Bears (20-7) at Credit Union 1 Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the game.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, UIC lost away to Northern Iowa, 61-52. Its leading performers were Makiyah Williams (22 PTS, 2 STL, 60.00 FG%) and Danyel Middleton (8 PTS, 40.00 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). Missouri State defeated Illinois State 67-62 at home in its previous game. Its top performers were Lacy Stokes (26 PTS, 7 AST, 7 STL, 69.23 FG%) and Kennedy Taylor (12 PTS, 12 REB, 54.55 FG%).

How to Watch UIC vs. Missouri State

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for UIC vs. Missouri State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

UIC vs. Missouri State Betting Trends

UIC's ATS record is 6-2-0 this season.

The 69.4 points per game the Flames put up are 6.4 more points than the Bears allow (63.0).

When UIC scores more than 63.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 16-3 overall.

Missouri State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Bears' 69.3 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 65.7 the Flames give up to opponents.

Missouri State is 3-3 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scores more than 65.7 points.

UIC Leaders

Keke Rimmer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)

11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47) Jaida McCloud: 8.0 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (4-for-30)

8.0 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (4-for-30) Williams: 12.9 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)

12.9 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63) Middleton: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60) Dais'Ja Trotter: 8.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (26-for-117)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Missouri State Leaders

Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (20-for-72)

11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (20-for-72) Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 52.3 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 52.3 FG% Indya Green: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41) Kyrah Daniels: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (34-for-88)

9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (34-for-88) Jade Masogayo: 8.0 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Find the latest odds on UIC vs. Missouri State & place your bet with BetMGM.