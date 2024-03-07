Skip to main content

UIC vs. Missouri State - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The UIC Flames (16-13) host the Missouri State Bears (20-7) at Credit Union 1 Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. There is no line set for the game.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its previous game, UIC lost away to Northern Iowa, 61-52. Its leading performers were Makiyah Williams (22 PTS, 2 STL, 60.00 FG%) and Danyel Middleton (8 PTS, 40.00 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT). Missouri State defeated Illinois State 67-62 at home in its previous game. Its top performers were Lacy Stokes (26 PTS, 7 AST, 7 STL, 69.23 FG%) and Kennedy Taylor (12 PTS, 12 REB, 54.55 FG%).

How to Watch UIC vs. Missouri State

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for UIC vs. Missouri State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • UIC's ATS record is 6-2-0 this season.
  • The 69.4 points per game the Flames put up are 6.4 more points than the Bears allow (63.0).
  • When UIC scores more than 63.0 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 16-3 overall.
  • Missouri State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Bears' 69.3 points per game are only 3.6 more points than the 65.7 the Flames give up to opponents.
  • Missouri State is 3-3 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scores more than 65.7 points.

UIC Leaders

  • Keke Rimmer: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.2 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (14-for-47)
  • Jaida McCloud: 8.0 PTS, 43.1 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (4-for-30)
  • Williams: 12.9 PTS, 46.4 FG%, 41.3 3PT% (26-for-63)
  • Middleton: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.3 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (16-for-60)
  • Dais'Ja Trotter: 8.4 PTS, 38.3 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (26-for-117)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Missouri State Leaders

  • Stokes: 11.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 41.1 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (20-for-72)
  • Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 REB, 52.3 FG%
  • Indya Green: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.3 FG%, 36.6 3PT% (15-for-41)
  • Kyrah Daniels: 9.3 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (34-for-88)
  • Jade Masogayo: 8.0 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Find the latest odds on UIC vs. Missouri State & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Nike logo
News

Nike Is Selling $150 Kevin Durant Sneakers for Only $95

New Balance store
News

New Balance Is Selling $70 Skate Shoes That Have 'Better Board Feel Than Vans'

Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock
College Football

Northern Illinois vs. Fresno State Prediction

UTSA quarterback Owen McCown
College Football

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina Prediction

Nike swoosh logo
News

Nike Is Selling $120 Kids Air Jordan 1 Mid Sneakers for $73 Right Now

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff: First Look at Matchups, Storylines to Watch in Quarterfinals for 2024-25

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.