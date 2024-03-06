The No. 5 seed UL Monroe Warhawks (18-12) are favored by points in their Sun Belt Tournament matchup against the No. 12 seed Georgia Southern Eagles (15-17) on Wednesday at Pensacola Bay Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET. The winner will move one step closer to earning an automatic spot in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

UL Monroe fell to Texas State 76-73 away in its last game. Its leading performers were Jakayla Johnson (15 PTS, 8 REB, 37.5 FG%) and Daisha Bradford (15 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 40 FG%). In its last game, Georgia Southern beat Texas State, 72-70, at home. Its top scorers were Terren Ward (24 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 4-4 from 3PT) and Kayla Thomas (15 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK, 50 FG%).

How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

TV: ESPN+

UL Monroe vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

So far this season, UL Monroe has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

The Warhawks score 73.1 points per game, only 2.9 more points than the 70.2 the Eagles allow.

When UL Monroe puts up more than 70.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 11-7 overall.

Georgia Southern's ATS record is 6-4-0 this year.

The Eagles' 72.8 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 67.2 the Warhawks allow.

Georgia Southern is 6-2 against the spread and 14-5 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

UL Monroe Leaders

Bradford: 19.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (70-for-222)

19.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 STL, 38.2 FG%, 31.5 3PT% (70-for-222) Johnson: 15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.0 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (42-for-113)

15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 44.0 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (42-for-113) Katlyn Manuel: 10.2 PTS, 52.5 FG%

10.2 PTS, 52.5 FG% Sania Wells: 10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (39-for-121)

10.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.8 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (39-for-121) Brianna Harris: 8.0 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (16-for-51)

Georgia Southern Leaders

Ward: 22.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (59-for-172)

22.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 1.8 STL, 40.0 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (59-for-172) Simone James: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.4 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

8.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.4 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) Eden Johnson: 6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (23-for-83)

6.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 34.6 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (23-for-83) Thomas: 5.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%

5.4 PTS, 48.3 FG% D'Shara Booker: 4.4 PTS, 53.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

