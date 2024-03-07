The No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-10) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 7 seed Furman Paladins (15-15) in the SoCon Tournament Thursday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, tipping off at 1:15 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro won at home over Western Carolina, 61-54, in its last game. Its leading scorers were Jayde Gamble (20 PTS, 43.75 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Ayanna Khalfani (13 PTS, 5 STL, 40 FG%). Furman was victorious at home over East Tennessee State 67-59 last time out, led by Sydney Ryan (15 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 5-7 from 3PT) and Kate Johnson (14 PTS, 75 FG%).

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman Betting Trends

UNC Greensboro has gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Spartans average just 0.4 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Paladins give up (64.1).

UNC Greensboro has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 10-4 record overall when putting up more than 64.1 points.

So far this year, Furman has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

The Paladins score an average of 66.9 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 55.9 the Spartans allow to opponents.

Furman is 4-5 against the spread and 15-9 overall when it scores more than 55.9 points.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Khalfani: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.1 FG%

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.1 FG% Gamble: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (37-for-104)

13.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (37-for-104) Khalis Cain: 6.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 53.8 FG%

6.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 53.8 FG% Isys Grady: 8.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)

8.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 3.6 PTS, 51.6 FG%

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG% Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 60.6 FG%

11.5 PTS, 60.6 FG% Ryan: 10.7 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (55-for-140)

10.7 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (55-for-140) Niveya Henley: 11.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (38-for-122)

11.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (38-for-122) Tate Walters: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (32-for-102)

