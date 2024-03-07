Skip to main content

UNC Greensboro vs. Furman - Women's SoCon Tournament - How to Watch

In this story:

News
Image placeholder title

The No. 2 seed UNC Greensboro Spartans (19-10) are -point favorites to win and move closer to a guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket against the No. 7 seed Furman Paladins (15-15) in the SoCon Tournament Thursday at Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, tipping off at 1:15 PM ET.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro won at home over Western Carolina, 61-54, in its last game. Its leading scorers were Jayde Gamble (20 PTS, 43.75 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Ayanna Khalfani (13 PTS, 5 STL, 40 FG%). Furman was victorious at home over East Tennessee State 67-59 last time out, led by Sydney Ryan (15 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 5-7 from 3PT) and Kate Johnson (14 PTS, 75 FG%).

How to Watch UNC Greensboro vs. Furman

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for UNC Greensboro vs. Furman? Place your bet with FanDuel.

  • UNC Greensboro has gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Spartans average just 0.4 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Paladins give up (64.1).
  • UNC Greensboro has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 10-4 record overall when putting up more than 64.1 points.
  • So far this year, Furman has put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread.
  • The Paladins score an average of 66.9 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 55.9 the Spartans allow to opponents.
  • Furman is 4-5 against the spread and 15-9 overall when it scores more than 55.9 points.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

  • Khalfani: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 STL, 44.1 FG%
  • Gamble: 13.9 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (37-for-104)
  • Khalis Cain: 6.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 53.8 FG%
  • Isys Grady: 8.3 PTS, 37.6 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (16-for-61)
  • Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 3.6 PTS, 51.6 FG%

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Furman Leaders

  • Jada Session: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.2 FG%
  • Johnson: 11.5 PTS, 60.6 FG%
  • Ryan: 10.7 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (55-for-140)
  • Niveya Henley: 11.0 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (38-for-122)
  • Tate Walters: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (32-for-102)

Find the latest odds on UNC Greensboro vs. Furman & place your bet with BetMGM.

Follow Athlon Sports on YouTube
Need more sports to feed your inner fan? Visit Athlon Sports on YouTube and subscribe today!
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard
College Football

College Football Playoff First-Round Preview: Score Predictions for Must-See Games Including Tennessee-Ohio State

adidas-sale-2
News

Adidas Is Selling $180 Authentic Lionel Messi Jerseys for Only $54

Nike storefront
News

Nike Is Selling $140 Giannis Basketball Sneakers as Low as $70

Ohio quarterback Parker Navarro
College Football

Ohio vs. Jacksonville State Prediction

Georgia Southern quarterback JC French
College Football

Georgia Southern vs. Sam Houston Prediction

New Balance storefront
News

Amazon Is Selling New Balance Cross Trainer Sneakers for Only $56

Follow Athlon Sports on Google News
Stay updated with the most interesting sports stories, analysis, and breaking news for the NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News to never miss a story.