The No. 6 seed Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (16-14) are 3.5-point underdogs in their OVC Tournament matchup against the No. 3 seed UT Martin Skyhawks (14-15) on Thursday at Ford Center, starting at 4:30 PM ET. The winner moves one step closer to the conference championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

UT Martin lost to Tennessee State 55-53 at home in its previous game. Its leading performers were Kenley McCarn (16 PTS, 2 STL, 41.67 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Anaya Brown (16 PTS, 9 REB, 2 BLK, 42.86 FG%). Tennessee Tech was victorious at home over Western Illinois, 78-69, in its last game. Its top performers were Maaliya Owens (23 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 44.44 FG%, 6-12 from 3PT) and Reghan Grimes (17 PTS, 2 STL, 70 FG%).

How to Watch UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total UT Martin -3.5 128.5 points

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

UT Martin's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

The 64.0 points per game the Skyhawks put up are the same as the Golden Eagles give up.

UT Martin is 5-1 against the spread and 10-6 overall when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Tennessee Tech has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Golden Eagles score an average of 69.9 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 62.5 the Skyhawks give up to opponents.

Tennessee Tech has put together a 4-0 ATS record and a 15-7 overall record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Over/Under Trends

This season, UT Martin and its opponents have combined to outscore Thursday's over/under of 128.5 points seven times.

This season, four games Tennessee Tech has played finished with a combined score over 128.5 points.

UT Martin averages 64.0 points per game compared to Tennessee Tech's 69.9, amounting to 5.4 points over this matchup's total of 128.5.

This game's point total is 0.5 lower than the 129 points these two teams combine to give up per game.

UT Martin has seen a 126.5 average over/under in its games this season, 2.0 less than the over/under in this matchup.

The over/under for this game is 7.9 points lower than the average over/under in Tennessee Tech's games this season (136.4 points).

UT Martin Leaders

Brown: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 STL, 1.8 BLK, 49.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) McCarn: 16.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (63-for-170)

16.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 42.6 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (63-for-170) Lexi Rubel: 8.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19)

8.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.8 STL, 47.1 FG%, 15.8 3PT% (3-for-19) Norah Clark: 10.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

10.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Josie Storey: 6.6 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (48-for-111)

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Owens: 15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (89-for-228)

15.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.5 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (89-for-228) Grimes: 10.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.2 PTS, 43.3 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Peyton Carter: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (44-for-119)

7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (44-for-119) Anna Walker: 9.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (30-for-97)

9.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 43.1 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (30-for-97) Reagan Hurst: 9.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (22-for-80)

