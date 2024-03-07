The Utah Tech Trailblazers (16-13) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (6-21) hit the court in a game with no set line at Burns Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET.

Utah Tech fell to Abilene Christian 74-62 away in its most recent game. Its leading performers were Breaunna Gillen (25 PTS, 4 STL, 62.50 FG%) and Maddie Warren (16 PTS, 2 STL, 33.33 FG%). UT Rio Grande Valley lost at home to Cal Baptist 72-58 last time out, led by Iyana Dorsey (14 PTS, 21.43 FG%, 2-10 from 3PT) and Jayda Holiman (14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 42.86 FG%).

How to Watch Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley

Utah Tech vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Betting Trends

Utah Tech has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trailblazers record only 2.9 more points per game (73.7) than the Vaqueros give up (70.8).

Utah Tech is 3-1 against the spread and 15-1 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Vaqueros put up 8.9 fewer points per game (60.0) than the Trailblazers give up to opponents (68.9).

Utah Tech Leaders

Gillen: 17.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75)

17.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.3 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (23-for-75) Warren: 16.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (70-for-199)

16.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.6 FG%, 35.2 3PT% (70-for-199) Macie Warren: 14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (47-for-116)

14.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 49.2 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (47-for-116) Maggie McCord: 11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (64-for-163)

11.8 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (64-for-163) Calyn Dallas: 6.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (44-for-131)

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 11.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 33.7 FG%, 21.0 3PT% (13-for-62)

11.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 33.7 FG%, 21.0 3PT% (13-for-62) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 42.1 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

7.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.1 BLK, 42.1 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Dorsey: 12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (27-for-115)

12.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.9 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (27-for-115) Arianna Sturdivant: 8.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (44-for-154)

8.7 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (44-for-154) Tierra Trotter: 6.0 PTS, 31.5 FG%, 28.3 3PT% (17-for-60)

