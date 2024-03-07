The Utah Valley Wolverines (9-18) and the Tarleton State Texans (9-18) hit the court at Rebecca D. Lockhart Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has no set line.

Livestream Women's NCAA Basketball games on Fubo!

In its most recent game, Utah Valley lost away to UT Arlington 67-53, with Kylee Mabry (13 PTS, 25.00 FG%, 2-6 from 3PT) and Eleyana Tafisi (13 PTS, 3 STL, 75.00 FG%) the standout performers. In its most recent game, Tarleton State won at home over Southern Utah 69-63, with Elise Turrubiates (16 PTS, 62.50 FG%, 2-3 from 3PT) and Faith Acker (14 PTS, 2 STL, 63.64 FG%) leading the way.

How to Watch Utah Valley vs. Tarleton State

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Have a prediction for Utah Valley vs. Tarleton State? Place your bet with FanDuel.

Utah Valley vs. Tarleton State Betting Trends

So far this season, Utah Valley has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread.

The Wolverines put up 6.5 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Texans allow (66.2).

Utah Valley has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 66.2 points.

So far this season, Tarleton State has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.

The Texans average just 3.3 fewer points per game (61.6) than the Wolverines allow (64.9).

Tarleton State has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Utah Valley Leaders

Tafisi: 6.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

6.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Tessa Chaney: 7.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.7 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.7 FG% Ally Criddle: 6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52)

6.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.5 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (12-for-52) Mabry: 8.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59)

8.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 37.2 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (19-for-59) Liana Kaitu'u: 5.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Sign up for Fubo and catch Women's NCAA Basketball games all season!

Tarleton State Leaders

Jakoriah Long: 10.9 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (27-for-73)

10.9 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (27-for-73) Turrubiates: 8.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

8.0 PTS, 45.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Acker: 9.2 PTS, 42.7 FG%

9.2 PTS, 42.7 FG% Tyler Jackson: 6.2 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62)

6.2 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62) Miannah Little: 7.0 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 33.9 3PT% (21-for-62)

Find the latest odds on Utah Valley vs. Tarleton State & place your bet with BetMGM.