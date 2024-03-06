The No. 6 seed Utah Utes (21-9) are 20.5-point favorites in the Pac-12 Tournament against the No. 11 seed Arizona State Sun Devils (11-19) on Wednesday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The game starts at 11:30 PM ET and airs on Pac-12 Network, with both teams hoping to move one step closer to an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 Game Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Utah vs. Arizona State Betting Odds

Favorite Spread Total Utah -20.5 139.5 points

Utah vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

So far this season, Utah has put together a 14-11-0 record against the spread.

The Utes put up 8.8 more points per game (78.9) than the Sun Devils allow (70.1).

When Utah scores more than 70.1 points, it is 12-3 against the spread and 18-1 overall.

Arizona State's ATS record is 13-12-0 this season.

The Sun Devils score an average of 61.5 points per game, only 0.1 fewer points than the 61.6 the Utes allow.

Arizona State is 10-3 against the spread and 11-5 overall when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Utah vs. Arizona State Over/Under Trends

A total of 14 of Utah's games this season have gone over Wednesday's total of 139.5 points.

This season, nine games Arizona State has played finished with a combined score over 139.5 points.

The over/under for this matchup of 139.5 is 0.9 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah (78.9) and Arizona State (61.5).

This game's point total is 7.8 more points than the 131.7 these two teams combine to give up per game.

On average, Utah has had a 140.6-point over/under in its games this season, 1.1 more points than the over/under in this matchup.

A difference of 7.9 points separates this game's over/under (139.5 points) and the average over/under in Arizona State's games (131.6) this season.

Utah Leaders

Alissa Pili: 21.0 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (48-for-120)

21.0 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (48-for-120) Ines Vieira: 8.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (29-for-90)

8.0 PTS, 6.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 42.9 FG%, 32.2 3PT% (29-for-90) Kennady McQueen: 10.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 39.9 3PT% (59-for-148)

10.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%, 39.9 3PT% (59-for-148) Jenna Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (35-for-84)

9.3 PTS, 53.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (35-for-84) Maty Wilke: 7.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 38.0 3PT% (49-for-129)

Arizona State Leaders

Jalyn Brown: 17.4 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (38-for-106)

17.4 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (38-for-106) Jaddan Simmons: 9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

9.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 35.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Trayanna Crisp: 11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.1 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (41-for-122)

11.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.1 FG%, 33.6 3PT% (41-for-122) Journey Thompson: 5.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%

5.5 PTS, 33.8 FG% Kadidia Toure: 5.9 PTS, 44.0 FG%

