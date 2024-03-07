Skip to main content

Valparaiso vs. Southern Illinois - Women's College Basketball - How to Watch

The Valparaiso Beacons (6-22) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-19) meet at Athletics-Recreation Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no set line.

Valparaiso fell away to Drake 82-62 last time out, led by Saniya Jackson (19 PTS, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 70 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) and Olivia Brown (17 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 5-7 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Southern Illinois won at home over Bradley, 70-54. Its top scorers were Laniah Randle (32 PTS, 14 REB, 4 STL, 61.9 FG%) and Jaidynn Mason (14 PTS, 7 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 54.55 FG%).

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Southern Illinois

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN+

  • Valparaiso is 4-5-0 ATS this season.
  • The Beacons put up 61.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Salukis allow.
  • Valparaiso is 2-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.
  • Southern Illinois is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Salukis put up an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 72.4 the Beacons give up.
  • When it scores more than 72.4 points, Southern Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Valparaiso Leaders

  • Leah Earnest: 15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (27-for-97)
  • Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (31-for-98)
  • Nevaeh Jackson: 7.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (34-for-115)
  • Brown: 9.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (42-for-102)
  • Ava Interrante: 5.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)

Southern Illinois Leaders

  • Randle: 18.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 49.0 FG%
  • Quierra Love: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (47-for-130)
  • Mason: 14.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
  • Seairra Hughes: 9.0 PTS, 49.7 FG%
  • Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

