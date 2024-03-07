The Valparaiso Beacons (6-22) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-19) meet at Athletics-Recreation Center on Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. The game has no set line.

Valparaiso fell away to Drake 82-62 last time out, led by Saniya Jackson (19 PTS, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 70 FG%, 3-4 from 3PT) and Olivia Brown (17 PTS, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 5-7 from 3PT). In its most recent game, Southern Illinois won at home over Bradley, 70-54. Its top scorers were Laniah Randle (32 PTS, 14 REB, 4 STL, 61.9 FG%) and Jaidynn Mason (14 PTS, 7 AST, 3 STL, 2 BLK, 54.55 FG%).

How to Watch Valparaiso vs. Southern Illinois

Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Valparaiso vs. Southern Illinois Betting Trends

Valparaiso is 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Beacons put up 61.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 69.3 the Salukis allow.

Valparaiso is 2-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Southern Illinois is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Salukis put up an average of 66.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 72.4 the Beacons give up.

When it scores more than 72.4 points, Southern Illinois is 3-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Valparaiso Leaders

Leah Earnest: 15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (27-for-97)

15.6 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 45.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (27-for-97) Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (31-for-98)

9.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (31-for-98) Nevaeh Jackson: 7.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (34-for-115)

7.0 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (34-for-115) Brown: 9.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (42-for-102)

9.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (42-for-102) Ava Interrante: 5.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (24-for-68)

Southern Illinois Leaders

Randle: 18.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 49.0 FG%

18.7 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.2 STL, 49.0 FG% Quierra Love: 9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (47-for-130)

9.1 PTS, 2.1 STL, 37.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (47-for-130) Mason: 14.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

14.4 PTS, 2.7 STL, 35.8 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Seairra Hughes: 9.0 PTS, 49.7 FG%

9.0 PTS, 49.7 FG% Se'Quoia Allmond: 5.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)

